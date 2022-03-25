Gareth Southgate unsure about the benefits of a World Cup boycott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Gareth Southgate unsure about the benefits of a World Cup boycott

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 3.09pm Updated: March 25 2022, 3.39pm
Gareth Southgate is not sure what a boycott of the Qatar World Cup would achieve (Attila Trenka/PA)
Gareth Southgate is not sure what a boycott of the Qatar World Cup would achieve (Attila Trenka/PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate says he does not see the benefit of boycotting the World Cup.

Qatar’s human rights issues have come into the spotlight ahead of the tournament this year and teams are being put under pressure to speak out against them.

Southgate spoke with his squad earlier in the week about the issues but says that not participating in the tournament would have little effect.

“I don’t really know what that achieves,” he said. “It would be a big story but the tournament would go ahead.

“The fact, unfortunately, is the biggest issue, which is non-religious and non-cultural, is what happened with the building of the stadiums – and there is nothing we can do about that either, sadly.

“We have known for eight years that this is going to be in Qatar. Is the stance against Qatar as a country? We are intertwined, as we are seeing with Russia, with all sorts of investment in this country.

“It is such a complex world of deals as we have also seen with Saudi Arabia. This is complicated, the issues themselves aren’t complicated. All the repercussions if diplomatic relations and dealing with other countries and other organisations are extremely complicated.

“It’s possible, but it’s not a decision that the players or myself would make.”

The boss said his side would face criticism whatever action they took.

He added: “Whatever we do we are going to be criticised. We are back out to Qatar for the draw and that means more chances to meet people on the ground.

“There are going to be things ongoing throughout the year, the players have stepped up to the plate on a number of issues. We have got to use our voice in the right way at the right time.”

Emile Smith Rowe is unlikely to play in England’s friendly against Switzerland on Saturday.

The Arsenal attacker missed training on Friday and is set to sit out the Alzheimer’s Society International at Wembley.

“Emile didn’t train today, so I think (it is) unlikely he would be involved tomorrow, nothing too serious,” Southgate said.

“It was a shame to lose Bukayo (Saka), but we are back in these moments with Covid where there is a spike in the country and we are the same.

“There will be debuts this week for sure, whether that is tomorrow or Tuesday.”

Southgate also expressed surprise at Italy’s World Cup play-off defeat to North Macedonia on Thursday.

“It’s a big surprise, it’s clear sometimes teams have a cycle and whether that was a cycle or the after-affects of the (Euro 2020) final and everything else, that is where our players did so well,” he said.

“To get over the emotion of the summer and perform the way we did in the autumn was easily under-estimated.

“I suspect looking at the results and performances that Italy were in that position, but there were fine margins in three or four of their games and that is football.”

