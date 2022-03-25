Boy, 14, dies after falling from Florida theme park ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Boy, 14, dies after falling from Florida theme park ride

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 3.27pm Updated: March 25 2022, 5.03pm
A 14-year-old boy fell to his death at Icon Park (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel/AP)
A 14-year-old boy fell to his death at Icon Park (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel/AP)

A 14-year-old boy has fallen to his death from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, Florida.

Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late on Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the teenager as Tyree Samson, who was visiting central Florida from Missouri with a friend’s family.

Detectives investigating the death will look into whether it was intentional or accidental, the sheriff said.

“It appears to be just a terrible tragedy,” Mr Mina said. “We will see moving forward what that results in.”

Tyree fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year, and died later in hospital.

A video aired by NBC’s Today show on Friday morning appears to show passengers on the ride discussing issues with a seat restraint on Thursday night. The ride then began its trek up the tower before someone is seen falling from the ride.

Amusement Park Death Florida
The Orlando FreeFall ride has been closed after the boy’s death (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)

“We are absolutely saddened and devastated by what happened, and our hearts go out to this young man’s family,” John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group which owns the ride, told the Associated Press on Friday morning.

The Free Fall ride and an adjacent ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely, Mr Stine said. His company operates the two rides at Icon Park.

“We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened,” he said.

He added that there had been no issues reported previously with the Free Fall ride.

The ride, which rises to 430ft, is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park’s website.

It holds 30 passengers as it rises in the air, rotates around the tower and then tilts to face the ground before free falling at more than 75mph, the website said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]