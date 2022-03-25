Fire rages at oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fire rages at oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 3.41pm Updated: March 25 2022, 4.29pm
A cloud of smoke rises from a burning oil depot in Jiddah (Hassan Ammar/AP)
A cloud of smoke rises from a burning oil depot in Jiddah (Hassan Ammar/AP)

A fire is raging at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jiddah ahead of a Formula One race there.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have acknowledged attacking the kingdom.

Online videos showing the blaze were published as practice in the Grand Prix continued despite a large black smoke cloud in the distance.

Saudi F1 GP Auto Racing
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during practice at the Formula One Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The attacks come as Saudi Arabia still leads a coalition battling the Iran-backed Houthis, who seized Yemen’s capital of Sanaa in September 2014.

The kingdom, which entered the war in Yemen in 2015, has been internationally criticised for its air strikes that have killed scores of civilians — something the Houthis point to as they launch drones, missiles and mortars into the kingdom.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known but it comes days after a similar attack on a Jiddah oil depot.

The al-Masirah satellite news channel run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels said more details would be released later about their attacks while not immediately claiming the Houthis were behind the Jiddah fire.

The North Jiddah Bulk Plant run by Saudi Aramco sits just south east of the city’s international airport, a crucial hub for Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca.

Saudi Arabia
A cloud of smoke rises from the oil depot (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Meanwhile, Saudi state television acknowledged attacks in the town of Dhahran targeting water tanks that damaged vehicles and homes.

Another attack targeted an electrical substation in an area of south-western Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border, state TV said.

The North Jiddah Bulk Plant stores diesel, gasoline and jet fuel for use in Jiddah, the kingdom’s second-largest city.

It accounts for over a quarter of all of Saudi Arabia’s supplies and also provides fuel crucial to running a regional desalination plant.

The second-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jiddah is taking place on Sunday, though concerns had been raised by some over the recent attacks targeting the kingdom.

An F1 spokesman said: “The position at the moment is that we are waiting for further information from the authorities on what has happened.”

