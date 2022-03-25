Two men and girl jailed for life over homophobic murder of psychiatrist in park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Two men and girl jailed for life over homophobic murder of psychiatrist in park

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 3.59pm Updated: March 25 2022, 5.37pm
Gary Jenkins died on August 5 following the assault in Bute Park (South Wales Police/PA)
Two men and a teenage girl have been given life sentences for the “vicious” and homophobic murder of a father-of-two in a Cardiff park.

Jason Edwards, 26, Lee Strickland, 36, will serve minimum terms of 32 years and 17-year-old Dionne Timms-Williams will be detained for at least 17 years for the killing of Dr Gary Jenkins.

The consultant psychiatrist, who was described as “kind” and “compassionate”, was violently kicked and punched to death by the trio in the early hours of July 20 2021.

Gary Jenkins death
Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, has been sentenced (South Wales Police/PA)

During the assault the 54-year-old suffered multiple severe brain injuries and died at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later.

Edwards, Strickland and Timms-Williams admitted manslaughter and robbery but were convicted of murder after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Crown Court in South Wales between January and February this year.

The jury was played audio of the attack captured on a nearby CCTV camera during which Dr Jenkins pleaded for his life as the trio cruelly beat him and shouted abuse.

Timms-Williams could be heard laughing at Dr Jenkins and at the end of the assault, that it is believed may have lasted around 30 minutes, was heard saying: “Yeah, I needed that.”

The schoolgirl, who was 16 at the time, is not believed to have known Edwards or Strickland, her co-attackers, before that night.

Gary Jenkins death
Lee Strickland (South Wales Police/PA)

Dafydd Enoch QC, prosecuting, told the court the three had been in the park looking for vulnerable gay men to rob and that the attack, which he said amounted to the “torture” of Dr Jenkins, was “motivated by “greed, homophobia, and a straightforward liking of violence”.

Dr Jenkins had been married and had two daughters living in London. He separated from his wife and moved back to his home city of Cardiff around six years before his death and became openly bisexual.

Friends of Dr Jenkins were aware he often went to the park at night looking for sexual encounters with other men.

In an emotional tribute, read to the court on her behalf, Dr Jenkins’ wife said: “He was an incredibly generous and creative man with only good intentions.

“The reality of his tortured death has hit us hard.

“After seeing Gary in hospital unconscious and unrecognisable, we’ve all had to face up to the nightmare of what happened.

“The loss of many more years and the happy times that Gary could have had with his daughters has been very painful and distressing to bear.

“We cannot bring Gary back. There are no winners in this case, only losers, but as a family, we are relieved that justice is done. And through this process, we hope to rediscover our trust in humanity.”

Gary Jenkins death
Jason Edwards (South Wales Police/PA)

The court heard Timms-Williams had a caution for possessing a blade in 2019.

Caroline Rees QC, mitigating on her behalf, said her client was “sorry” for what she had done and asked that Timms-Williams’ vulnerability to exploitation due to historic “trauma”, and her psychiatric reports, be taken into consideration.

Edwards was said to have 35 previous convictions and Strickland has 58, however none were for incidents of serious violence which their counsel said showed the assault on Dr Jenkins was for them “entirely out of character”.

Sentencing the three defendants on Friday, Judge Daniel Williams said of Dr Jenkins: “All those who knew and loved him have been left with a void in their lives which will never be filled.

“The world is all the more dimmer for his passing. It’s less kind. It’s less colourful, with less humour, music and energy.

“I have no doubt it will be of some comfort to those who most keenly feel his loss to reflect on the good that he did in his 54 years and not the terrible injustice of his last moments.”

Gary Jenkins death
Lee Strickland was caught on CCTV footage (South Wales Police/PA)

Turning to Dr Jenkins’ attackers, Judge Williams said he was not convinced any of them had shown true remorse for their actions.

He said: “The three of you took an equal part in beating Gary Jenkins to death. Each of you punched, kicked and stamped on him and encouraged each other to do so.

“For as long as 28 minutes it may be that the three of you beat Gary Jenkins. There are no words to describe the audio recording of the attack. You ignored his desperate pleas to stop even after his pleas turned to groans as his life ebbed away.”

Judge Williams said aggravating factors in the case were that the murder had been for gain, that it happened during the course of a robbery, and that the attack was homophobic and motivated by Dr Jenkins’ sexual orientation.

He sentenced Edwards and Strickland to serve a minimum term of 32 years and 123 days.

He sentenced to Timms-Williams to a minimum of 17 years.

All three were sentenced concurrently for the offences of robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

