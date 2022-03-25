Long-term future of HMS Caroline in Belfast secured – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Long-term future of HMS Caroline in Belfast secured – minister

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 4.41pm
The long-term future of HMS Caroline in Belfast has been secured, Stormont Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has said (Niall Carson/PA)
The long-term future of the historic warship HMS Caroline has been secured, the Stormont Economy Minister has said.

Gordon Lyons said agreement has been reached with key partners the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) and the National Lottery Heritage Fund to keep the historic attraction in Belfast until at least 2038.

The vessel is the last survivor of the Battle of Jutland in 1916, and has been located in Belfast since 1924.

It first opened as a visitor attraction in Belfast in 2016, but has remained closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following agreement between all parties, the attraction will reopen in the late summer of 2022.

Mr Lyons described the ship as a “very important cultural and heritage visitor attraction”, adding that securing its future in Belfast has been his priority for some time.

“HMS Caroline further enhances our maritime heritage assets and adds to the tourism offer for both Belfast and Northern Ireland. I look forward to the attraction welcoming visitors again soon and helping this area of Belfast to become even more vibrant,” he said.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy owns HMS Caroline and will continue to operate the vessel for the foreseeable future.

NMRN director general Professor Dominic Tweddle said the closure of the attraction two years ago was “heart breaking for all at the museum”.

“It has remained our fervent desire to secure a sustainable future that will enable us to continue to conserve and maintain her; with the aim to once again share her story with the people of Belfast, and the millions of tourists that visit Northern Ireland every year,” he said.

“With this agreement now secured, we can plan a future for the ship and look once again to welcome visitors to her later this year.”

Ulster Unionist MLAs (second from left) Steve Aiken, Mike Nesbitt (right) and Andy Allen (front) have welcomed the securing of the future of HMS Caroline in Belfast (UUP/PA)

Ulster Unionist MLAs Andy Allen, Steve Aiken and Mike Nesbitt welcomed the development.

Mr Aiken, a Royal Navy veteran, said he started his career on HMS Caroline.

“The ship is not only the last historic legacy of the Battle of Jutland in the First World War, it also has a very special place in the hearts of the people of Northern Ireland due to the near century she has been moored in Belfast,” he said.

“My own 32-year Royal Naval career began on HMS Caroline and today is a proud day for both HMS Caroline and for Northern Ireland.

“After many years of negotiation behind the scenes, we have seen that the Economy department has, at long last, stepped up to secure the future of this great ship.

“We are looking forward to the ship reopening and it becoming a central part of Belfast’s maritime mile.”

