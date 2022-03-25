Gareth Bale claims media criticism could send some athletes ‘over the edge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gareth Bale claims media criticism could send some athletes ‘over the edge’

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 5.17pm
Gareth Bale says attacks on him like those in the Spanish media this week could push stressed athletes “over the edge” (Simon Galloway/PA)
Gareth Bale says attacks on him like those in the Spanish media this week could push stressed athletes "over the edge" (Simon Galloway/PA)

Gareth Bale has launched a furious tirade at the Spanish media, saying attacks like those aimed at him this week could push stressed athletes “over the edge”.

Bale was branded a “parasite” by media outlet Marca and accused of “sucking” Real Madrid’s money, despite him helping them win 14 trophies – including four Champions League titles – during his nine-year stint at the Bernabeu.

He responded to media criticism of missing Sunday’s El Clasico between Real and Barcelona by scoring two brilliant goals in Wales’ 2-1 World Cup play-off win over Austria on Thursday.

After the game he said comments in Spain about him were “disgusting” and that the publication “should be ashamed of themselves”.

Bale took to Twitter on Friday to criticise the “slanderous, derogatory and speculative journalism” and complain that such reporting had a huge impact on the mental health of athletes.

He wrote: “At a time when people are taking their own lives because of the callousness and relentlessness of the media, I want to know, who is holding these journalists and the news outlets that allow them to write articles like this, accountable?

“Fortunately I have developed a thick skin during my time in the public spotlight, but that doesn’t mean articles like these don’t cause damage and upset personally and professionally to those at the receiving end of these malicious stories.

“I have witnessed the toll the media can take on people’s mental and physical health.

“The media expect superhuman performances from professional athletes, and will be the first to celebrate with them when they deliver, yet instead of commiserating with them when they show an ounce of human error, they are torn to shreds instead, encouraging anger and disappointment in their fans.

“The everyday pressures on athletes is immense, and it’s as clear as day, how negative media attention could easily send an already stressed athlete, or anybody in the public eye over the edge.”

Bale is in the final few months of his Real contract and is set to leave the club he joined from Tottenham in 2013 for a then world-record fee of £85million.

Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium
Gareth Bale scored twice in Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)

The 32-year-old was hailed as a hero in Madrid during his early years in Spain.

Bale scored three times in Champions League finals, including a memorable double in Real’s 3-1 win over Liverpool in 2018, and has over 100 goals for the club.

But Bale’s relationship with Real fans and the Madrid media has soured amid his well-documented fitness issues.

Bale spent last season on loan at Spurs and has started just once in club football since the end of August, with supporters and the media in Spain complaining that he is  more interested in playing for Wales than Real.

