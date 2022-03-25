Climate protesters gather across island of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Climate protesters gather across island of Ireland

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 7.17pm
Hundreds of young people gathered in Merrion Square in Dublin city centre on Friday as part of a global climate strike (Dominic McGrath/PA)
Hundreds of people gathered for protests across the island of Ireland on Friday as part of a global climate strike.

A rally closed off one side of Merrion Square in Dublin, as protesters gathered to demand urgent action to tackle climate change.

Demonstrators also held a minute’s silence for the people of Ukraine at the event, organised by Fridays for Future.

Speaker after speaker called on the Irish Government and world leaders to do more to tackle the threat of global warming and climate change.

The Green Party was warned that young voters would be scrutinising its record in Government at the next election.

Speakers were cheered on with whoops and applause from a crowd that contained scores of schoolchildren in uniform.

Some politicians joined the protest for a time on Friday afternoon, which brought a carnival atmosphere to the street only a short walk from Government Buildings.

Newly installed Labour leader Ivana Bacik joined the crowd, as well as People Before Profit TDs Paul Murphy and Brid Smith.

Climate change protest
Nineteen-year-old Aine Dempsey, one of the speakers at the rally, is already a seasoned climate activist.

This is her third year of being involved in the Fridays for Future climate movement.

She said the Government is “clearly not” doing enough on climate change.

“I think everyone here shows exactly what people of the recent climate crisis.

“We have had several crises – one after another. Covid, that deserved to be treated like the crisis that it was. Now we have the Ukrainian crisis and that deserves to be treated like the crisis that it is.

“But the climate crisis has not gone away throughout all of this.

“We are here today to put the climate conversation right back on the map, right back in your face, because we are actually running out of time.”

Anya Bazilo, from Kyiv in Ukraine, also spoke to protesters as she waved a Ukrainian flag.

She fled from her city to join family in Ireland following the outbreak of war.

“You see a smile on my face, because I see your amazing energy and your amazing smiles and your look into the future that you want to live in.

“A beautiful, safe environment for all of us – for Ireland, for Ukraine, for Europe, for the world.

“Thank you very much for putting a smile on my face for the first time. Thank you.”

Climate change protest
In Dublin, Oluwaseun Ola Sabigurl also spoke from the stage about the experience of people in direct provision and the importance of including all voices in climate activism.

Protests took place across the island, with climate protesters also gathering in Cork, Galway and Belfast.

At the protest in Belfast, Kay Laverty, from Fridays for Future Northern Ireland, challenged Stormont politicians to make good on commitments to reduce emissions legislated for in the recent Climate Change Act.

“We’ve had a whole bunch of people here to raise awareness about the climate crisis and put pressure on the NI assembly to act on the climate bill that they have made,” she said.

Ms Laverty said activists viewed the measures agreed by global leaders at Cop26 in Glasgow last year as insufficient, branding the event “Flop26”.

Addressing the climate strike protest in Belfast, Green Party NI deputy leader Mal O’Hara said climate deniers were now climate delayers.

“They laughed at us when as an environmental movement 40 years ago we started talking about the dangers of climate change and its impact on our natural world and on our people,” he told the crowd that gathered in the city centre for the demo.

“They laughed at us, they ignored us, now those who used to be deniers are only delayers and we will not let them delay us as we demand a more just, fair and greener world.”

