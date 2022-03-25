Mother stabbed to death while children at school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mother was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green, London, while her children were at school.

The alarm was raised at 4.06pm on Thursday after the 40-year-old mother failed to pick her children up from school, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Officers then attended an address on Globe Road where they found the woman with stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has yet to be formally identified, although her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Saturday.

Police added that no arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place at the address.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, leading the investigation, said it was “heartbreaking” that “yet another” woman has been killed.

“A dedicated team of officers is working around the clock to trace the person responsible for this and my thoughts are with this woman’s family as they come to terms with their tragic loss,” she said.

“It is heartbreaking that yet another woman has been killed. All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home, and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for this.”

She added that police remain at the scene and will continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4738/24Mar.

Alternatively, they can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.