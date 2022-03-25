England Under-21s make it 50 qualifiers unbeaten with 4-1 win over Andorra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
England Under-21s make it 50 qualifiers unbeaten with 4-1 win over Andorra

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 9.47pm Updated: March 25 2022, 9.51pm
Jacob Ramsey scored his first England Under-21 goal (Adam Davy/PA)
England Under-21s eased past Andorra to keep up the pressure in the race for Euro 2023.

Folarin Balogun, Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Gordon sealed a 4-1 victory as the Young Lions made it 50 qualifying games unbeaten.

Albert Rosas pulled a second-half goal back for Andorra in Bournemouth but they were second best throughout on Friday.

The Under-21s have not lost a qualifier since November 2011 and continue to keep the heat on Group G leaders the Czech Republic.

Their 1-0 win in Albania – who England travel to on Tuesday – maintained a three-point lead at the top of the group.

The Young Lions have two games in hand over their rivals with their final four matches, including a trip to the Czech Republic, scheduled for June.

Ten-man England laboured to a 1-0 win in Andorra in October having previously been held 3-3 en route to qualifying for Euro 2021.

Boss Lee Carsley had therefore underlined the importance of not taking a routine victory for granted and his side heeded his words with a quick start.

It took just six minutes for the Young Lions to open the scoring when Tino Livramento’s movement helped open the visitors up on the right and his low cross was converted by Balogun.

Folarin Balogun, centre left, opens the scoring
Folarin Balogun opens the scoring (Adam Davy/PA)

Noni Madueke and debutant Harvey Elliott tested Ion Rodriguez soon after as England pushed for a second.

Luke Thomas planted a header straight at Rodriguez as the hosts dominated, with Tommy Doyle influential, while Joe Bursik was a spectator in goal.

The chances flowed, with Gibbs-White blazing over after 24 minutes, and the Young Lions would have been forgiven for becoming frustrated but they finally doubled their lead 11 minutes before the break.

Madueke wriggled free down the left to find Gibbs-White, only for Rodriguez to keep his effort out. Yet Andorra could only clear to the on-rushing Aston Villa midfielder Ramsey to blast a superb low effort in from 20 yards.

It underlined England’s control and eight minutes into the second half Gibbs-White made it 3-0.

Madueke’s deflected pass fell kindly for Balogun and Rodriguez saved his tame effort, only for the ball to roll perfectly for Gibbs-White to fire into the roof of the net.

The Young Lions then perhaps relaxed too much and Andorra took brief advantage when Rosas pulled a surprise goal back after 64 minutes, seizing on Livramento’s misplaced pass and brilliantly turning past Thomas before firing home.

It failed to ruffle England though and substitute Gordon added a classy fourth with 10 minutes left when his fine cushioned volley from Livramento’s cross found the corner.

