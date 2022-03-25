Twilight actress reveals first-time pregnancy joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Twilight actress reveals first-time pregnancy joy

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 9.49pm
Twilight actress reveals pregnancy joy (PA)
Twilight actress reveals pregnancy joy (PA)

Ashley Greene Khoury has revealed she is expecting her first child as her husband thanked her for “the best gift in the world”.

The actress, known for playing vampire Alice Cullen in the Twilight movie saga, shared the happy news on social media on Friday.

The 35-year-old posted a series of black and white images including her entrepreneur husband Paul Khoury holding an ultrasound picture.

She captioned it: “I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more.

“I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby.”

In 2016, Paul proposed in a picture-perfect moment in front of the Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand.

In a post on social media to celebrate the pregnancy, he added: “I find it so amazing that we can make life through love.

“I’ve never been more in love with you and I’m so ready for this next chapter in our lives.

“Thank you giving me the best gift in the world.”

The couple got married in 2018 in San Jose, California, with the ceremony attended by a host of famous faces including Zac Efron and Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

