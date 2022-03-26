What the papers say – March 26

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s papers are led by Russia “scaling back” its presence in Ukraine.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and FTWeekend report Russian forces are shifting their military focus to eastern Ukraine after suffering a series of “setbacks” across the country.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Russians prepare to scale back invasion'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/irHreEKZfP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 25, 2022

FT Weekend: “Russia says Ukraine war in new ‘phase’ as focus turns to Donbas” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/G44jUEcLlU — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 25, 2022

The Guardian says authorities in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have claimed 300 people died in a Russian bombing of a theatre last week.

Guardian front page, Saturday 26 March 2022: Deadliest single attack in Ukraine leaves 300 dead pic.twitter.com/RScSLmTnPA — The Guardian (@guardian) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, The Independent leads with UN claims that there is “mounting evidence” of mass graves in Mariupol.

The i weekend dedicates its front page to a first-hand account of life at the captured Chernobyl nuclear plant.

JK Rowling has hit back at Vladimir Putin’s “bizarre” claims that Russia and the Harry Potter author are both victims of “cancel culture”, according to the Daily Express.

Front page: JK Rowling hits back at ranting Putin #TomorrowsPapersToday Read more: https://t.co/ARKrdiANCe pic.twitter.com/GYlvyPPKrl — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 25, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and Daily Star both lead with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for the resignation of P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite after 800 workers were sacked without notice.

The Daily Mail carries comments from Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who says free speech will become a legal “trump card” in a bid to protect democratic debate from being “whittled away by wokery”.

And The Sun reports US actor George Clooney has expressed an interest in buying Derby County Football Club.

On tomorrow's front page: 'I’d love to buy Derby County and help Wayne Rooney,' says Hollywood superstar George Clooneyhttps://t.co/Y9udFHzjIr pic.twitter.com/AJWRtyJV0W — The Sun (@TheSun) March 25, 2022