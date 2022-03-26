Man and woman dead after house fire in Nottingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Man and woman dead after house fire in Nottingham

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 11.41am
General view of equipment in a fire engine (Rui Vieira/PA)
A man and woman have died after a house fire in Nottingham, police and fire services have said.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a property on Whittier Road in the suburb of Sneinton at 12.43am on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Police said the terraced house was “severely damaged by smoke and fire”.

Adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze, the force added.

A fire engine parked outside Nottingham Central Fire Station (Lewis Stickley/PA)
A fire engine parked outside Nottingham Central Fire Station (Lewis Stickley/PA)

A man and a women were later pronounced dead at the scene and the formal identification process is yet to take place, police said.

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “If you have any information please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 29 of March 26 2022.”

The Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service added that fire crews from London Road, Carlton, West Bridgford, Arnold and Stapleford tackled the fire.

Officers and firefighters have launched a joint fire and police investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

