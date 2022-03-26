Joe Biden tells Polish leader: Your freedom is ours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

US President Joe Biden has sought to reassure Poland that the United States would defend it against any attacks by Russia and he acknowledged that the Nato ally bore the burden of the refugee crisis from the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

“Your freedom is ours,” Mr Biden told his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, echoing of one of Poland’s unofficial mottos.

At the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, the two leaders spoke of their mutual respect and shared goals to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Today, I met with Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense — and with Polish President Andrzej Duda. I’m visiting a refugee site to see our humanitarian efforts. Tonight, I’m delivering remarks on our commitment to a future rooted in democratic principles. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2022

“Although times are very difficult, today Polish-American relations are flourishing,” Mr Duda said.

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, and two million of them are in Poland.

Earlier this week, the US announced it would take in as many as 100,000 refugees, and Mr Biden told Mr Duda that he understood Poland was “taking on a big responsibility, but it should be all of Nato’s responsibility”.

Mr Biden called the “collective defence” agreement of Nato a “sacred commitment”, and said the unity of the Western military alliance was of the utmost importance.

Today, we announced a new groundbreaking initiative between the European Union and the United States to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy. pic.twitter.com/ypXg45R8Mp — President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2022

“I’m confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing Nato,” Mr Biden said about the Russian president.

“But he hasn’t been able to do it. We’ve all stayed together.”

With the war in Ukraine entering its second month, European security is facing its most serious test since the Second World War.

Western leaders have spent the past week consulting over contingency plans in case the conflict spreads. The invasion has shaken Nato out of any complacency it might have felt and cast a dark shadow over Europe.

Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said a speech that the US leader was scheduled to give later on Saturday in Poland’s capital would outline the “urgency of the challenge that lies ahead” and “what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world stay in unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression”.

The two leaders walk past honour guard during a military welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw (AP)

Mr Biden’s remarks will end a four-day trip that included a series of summits in Brussels.

In addition to the meeting with Mr Duda, he stopped by a meeting of American and Ukrainian diplomatic and defence officials for an update on Ukraine’s military, diplomatic and humanitarian situation.

Also on the schedule: a stop at stadium where Ukrainian refugees go to obtain a Polish identification number that gives them access to social services such as health care and schools.

The stadium was built in 2012, when Poland and Ukraine hosted the European championships, and was meant as a symbol of how far the two countries had come since the Cold War. More recently, it served as a field hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Mr Biden previewed his closing speech during appearances on Friday in Rzeszow.

This afternoon, I met with members of the 82nd Airborne Division on the ground in Poland. These folks are serving alongside our Polish Allies to bolster NATO’s frontline defenses. They’re doing incredible work and I’m grateful for their service. pic.twitter.com/mXu50UuRWI — President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2022

“You’re in the midst of a fight between democracies and oligarchs,” he told members of the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division during a visit to their temporary headquarters.

“Is democracy going to prevail and the values we share, or are autocracies going to prevail?”

During a briefing on the refugee response, Mr Biden said “the single most important thing that we can do from the outset” to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war “is keep the democracies united in our opposition”.

Mr Biden praised the humanitarian effort as being of “such an enormous consequence” given the scope of the crisis, which adds up to the largest flow of refugees since the Second World War.

He appeared to lament that security concerns “understandably” will keep him from visiting Ukraine on this trip.

It is the last day of Mr Biden’s visit to Europe (AP)

Mr Duda, who appeared with Mr Biden on Friday, described the refugees as “guests”.

“We do not want to call them refugees,” he said. “They are our guests, our brothers, our neighbours from Ukraine, who today are in a very difficult situation.”

The US has been sending money and supplies to aid the refugee effort. This week, Mr Biden announced one billion dollars (£758 million) in additional aid in addition to accepting refugees.

The US and many of its allies have imposed multiple rounds of economic and other sanctions on Russian individuals, banks and other entities in hopes that the cumulative effect over time will force Mr Putin to withdraw his troops.

Mr Biden is scheduled to return to Washington after his Warsaw speech.