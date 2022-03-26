Iraqi parliament fails to elect president for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Iraqi parliament fails to elect president for second time

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 2.29pm
Legislators belonging to Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s parliamentary bloc prepare to attend a parliamentary session in Baghdad (AP)
Legislators belonging to Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's parliamentary bloc prepare to attend a parliamentary session in Baghdad (AP)

Iraqi legislators have failed to select a head of state for a second time, further deepening a political crisis spurred by infighting following federal elections five months ago.

Only 202 members arrived to Iraq’s parliament, falling short of the two-thirds quorum required for the 329-member legislature to conduct an electoral session to select the country’s president.

Saturday’s vote could not be held as many legislators allied with Iran-backed parties did not attend.

Another electoral session is scheduled for Wednesday.

Iraqi politicians have so far failed to agree on a compromise candidate for the presidency, exacerbating a political vacuum that also prevents the appointment of a prime minister.

Iraq Politics
There have been disagreements and boycott by several parliament blocs (AP)

Political groups now have two options: Continue negotiations until consensus is reached or dissolve parliament and hold federal elections again.

“Now the political process is in trouble,” said Shia legislator Muhammad Saadoun Al-Sayhoud.

Only 58 members showed up to the first presidential vote in parliament in early February.

That time, cleric Moqtada al-Sadr boycotted the session after Iraq’s supreme court suspended the nomination of front-runner Hoshyar Zebari, his bloc’s endorsed candidate.

This time, their members arrived to parliament, draped in white shrouds that Muslims use to wrap their dead, in a sign of their willingness to die for the cleric.

Iraqi politicians
A fresh attempt to elect a president will be held next week (AP)

Saturday’s failure to achieve quorum reflects ongoing disagreements between Mr al-Sadr, who won the largest number of seats in the 2021 October federal election, and a coalition of Iran-backed Shia parties that form the Coordination Framework over the nomination of candidates.

Mr al-Sadr’s win, with 73 seats, was a major upset to Iran-backed parties.

But the powerful cleric’s intention to form a government with Kurdish and Sunni allies while excluding the Iran-backed parties has proven difficult. Rebar Khalid, interior minister in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, has been the choice candidate of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Mr al-Sadr’s ally.

Legislators belonging to their Kurdish rivals, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, were conspicuous no-shows to the session.

Parallel to the parliament session, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, allied with the Coordination Framework, held a gathering in his home with many legislators in attendance, in open defiance of the vote.

Based on an agreement forged after the 2003 US-led invasion, Iraq’s presidency – a largely ceremonial role – is held by a Kurd, while the prime minister is Shia and the parliament speaker is Sunni.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s government has been carrying out state duties with a caretaker status.

