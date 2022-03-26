Woman arrested after death of man, 22, found injured at house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Woman arrested after death of man, 22, found injured at house

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 3.19pm
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man following what police described as a “devastating incident” at a house in Gloucestershire.

The 22-year-old victim was found seriously injured on Friday evening and taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, the force said, adding that the pair were known to each other.

Police had been called to a property in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood at around 8.20pm on Friday.

Officers said a forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death and that the man’s next of kin have been informed.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Ben Lavender said: “This is a devastating incident in which a man has lost his life and a thorough investigation will now be carried out to establish what happened.

“An arrest has been made and we can confirm the victim and the person arrested were known to each other.

“There’ll be a continuing police presence at the scene of this incident while our inquiries continue.

“We’ll also be increasing patrols in the area to support and reassure the local community, with neighbourhood officers able to answer any worries or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5222071378.

