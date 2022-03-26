William and Kate visit Bahamas island to learn about hurricane recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
William and Kate visit Bahamas island to learn about hurricane recovery

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.51pm Updated: March 26 2022, 7.11pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a church on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas to hear how communities are recovering after a devastating hurricane.

The couple flew from Nassau and spoke to locals about the damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 before attending a traditional “Fish Fry”.

William and Kate arrived at the Daystar Evangelical Church to hear what it was like to be on the island at the point the hurricane hit, and how residents have since come together to support each other.

Hurricane Dorian
Benson Etienne riding his bicycle around the hurricane-hit Marsh Harbour, on Abaco Island in the Bahamas (Manuel Moreno Gonzalez/Unicef)

They were greeted by Pastor Silbert Mills, who explained that one of the three church buildings was “completely destroyed, taken off its foundation”.

The duke asked which direction the hurricane had come in from before they went inside the damaged building to assess the damage.

The duchess, wearing a pink Rixo dress, said: “The church is at the heart of the community when events like this happen.”

As they were told about the devastation caused, the duke said: “You must have been terrified.”

The pastor, who has worked at the church for seven years, told the couple that the UK’s Met Office was the most accurate source for tracking storms.

Hurricane Dorian
Teams from RFA Mounts Bay delivering aid to the Island of Great Abaco in the Bahamas (LPhot Paul Halliwell/MoD/Crown Copyright)

The couple then sat in the main body of the church to hear from local residents about how they had been affected.

It is estimated that more than 2,000 people lost their lives in the hurricane, including 200 on Abaco.

Speaking ahead of the royals’ arrival, Pastor Mills pointed to the place where one of the church’s historic buildings had once stood, explaining how it been completely destroyed.

“We had three buildings on this property that survived many, many hurricanes going back to hurricane Betsy of 1965, Hurricane Floyd of 1999,” he said ahead of the royals’ arrival,” he said.

“But the facility was no match for hurricane Dorian. It was a Category Five monster storm that had waves crashing the roof of this building. The water was very much up to the ceiling in here.

“It washed everything out and it just destroyed so much history that was here. The building that was here was built in 1952. It was a wooden building built out of Abaco pine, and we kept it here and remodelled it to maintain its historic values, but Dorian swept it off its foundation.”

Residents were locked down for months, he said, and the NGOs could not get in because of flooding, and later, the pandemic, severely delaying recovery efforts.

Pastor Mills said some members of the community remained displaced, two-and-a-half years later.

