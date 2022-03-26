Andy Murray suffers straight-sets defeat to Daniil Medvedev at Miami Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Andy Murray suffers straight-sets defeat to Daniil Medvedev at Miami Open

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 6.29pm
Andy Murray came up short in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Andy Murray came up short in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Andy Murray suffered a straight-sets defeat to world number two Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Miami Open.

The Scot had been looking to build on Thursday’s win over Federico Delbonis, but was never presented with a clear opportunity as top seed Medvedev produced a clinical display in a 6-4 6-2 victory.

The Australian Open runner-up made an early breakthrough against Murray’s serve in the third game of the opening set and did not look like relinquishing control.

With Ivan Lendl watching on from Murray’s box at the Hard Rock Stadium, there was plenty of support for the 34-year-old, who had been given a wildcard entry into a tournament he has won twice.

Medvedev, though, continued to dominate on his own serve, not facing a break opportunity once.

Murray failed to hold in the fifth game and again in the seventh as Medvedev closed in on victory, which was secured on a first match-point chance as the Scot hit a backhand return into the net.

There was also disappointment for Britain’s Heather Watson in the WTA event as she was beaten in straight sets by Belinda Bencic.

Watson, who recently dropped out of the top 100, had defeated 20th-ranked Elina Svitolina in the last round.

However, the Swiss world number 28 proved too strong as Bencic progressed 6-4 6-1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]