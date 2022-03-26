Former British Army chief Sir John Chapple dies aged 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former British Army chief Sir John Chapple dies aged 90

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 8.49pm
General Sir John Chapple (PA)
General Sir John Chapple (PA)

Field Marshal Sir John Chapple, former British Army chief and governor of Gibraltar, has died aged 90, the government of the overseas territory said.

In a statement on Saturday, the Gibraltar government said flags will fly at half-mast on Sunday and on the day of Sir John’s funeral as a “sign of respect and affection from the people of Gibraltar”.

Sir Joe Bossano, who was chief minister at the time that Sir John was governor, said: “I am very sorry to hear of the death of John Chapple.

“He was a good friend and very supportive of my government at the time that he was governor, even though at that time we had our fair share of disputes with London.

“Despite that, he was really helpful to all our plans and actions and I enjoyed working with him given his great sense of humour.

“I remember him very fondly and pass my condolences to Lady Chapple and his children.”

Sir John was governor and commander-in-chief of Gibraltar between 1993 and 1995 after retiring as chief of the general staff – the professional head of the British Army – a year earlier.

He read modern languages and history at Trinity College, Cambridge, before rising through the ranks of the army.

Throughout his career, he held roles like Commander of British Forces in Hong Kong, director of military operations, UK, and commander-in-chief of UK Land Forces, and was knighted in 1985.

In 1988, Sir John was appointed chief of the general staff, where he provided military advice to the government on the Gulf War before retiring with the promotion to field marshal in 1992.

After retiring, he took up the position of president of the Zoological Society of London as well as governor of Gibraltar.

Fabian Picardo, chief minister of Gibraltar, said: “I have been greatly saddened to hear of the death of former Governor Field Marshal Sir John Chapple.

“Sir John remained, throughout his retirement, a huge supporter of Gibraltar, attending all our events when he could.

“I last saw him at a Gibraltar Day event in London before the pandemic.

“He was greatly missed on Monday when all former Governors met in London on the occasion of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment mounting the Guard at Buckingham Palace, when he would have been in his element.”

Richard Burge, former director-general at the Zoological Society of London, also paid tribute to Sir John, tweeting: “I remember Sir John fondly as a constant source of wise counsel and support during difficult days when I was DG at @OfficialZSL.

“My father in law was his staff sergeant in Germany.

“A remarkable Briton and a loss.”

