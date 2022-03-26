Stephen Kenny delighted by Chiedozie Ogbene’s unexpected impact for Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Stephen Kenny delighted by Chiedozie Ogbene’s unexpected impact for Republic

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 8.51pm Updated: March 26 2022, 8.59pm
Chiedozie Ogbene (right) celebrates scoring the Republic of Ireland’s first equaliser against Belgium (Brian Lawless/PA)
Chiedozie Ogbene (right) celebrates scoring the Republic of Ireland’s first equaliser against Belgium (Brian Lawless/PA)

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has admitted he could not have expected Chiedozie Ogbene to have made such a spectacular start to his international career.

The 24-year-old, who plays his club football in League One with Rotherham, scored his third goal in six senior appearances for his country and also set up Alan Browne’s late equaliser in a 2-2 friendly draw with world number one side Belgium.

Asked if he could have expected Ogbene to have made such an impact so quickly, Kenny said: “No. I knew he would be a real threat for us and that he had great attributes, but it’s a spectacular start.

Republic of Ireland v Belgium – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Stephen Kenny has been impressed by Chiedozie Ogbene who has scored three goals in six games (Brian Lawless/PA)

“To score three goals in two qualifiers and then a big game against the world number one team. Apart from his goals, he gives us so much at the moment.

“We ask some of the players to elevate their performances above their club form because that’s what we need to do. If we’re going to be competing with Belgium or Portugal or Serbia or any of those teams, we need our players to elevate their performances above what they can do even for their clubs playing for Ireland. That’s what we need them to do, and Chiedozie certainly is doing that.”

Trailing to Michy Batshuayi’s fine 12th-minute strike, Ireland dragged themselves back into the game courtesy of Ogbene’s acrobatic overhead effort, but looked to be heading for defeat when Hans Vanaken’s 58th-minute header crashed into Seamus Coleman and past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

However, they refused to throw in the towel and got their reward when Browne headed Ogbene’s 86th-minute cross emphatically past Simon Mignolet to snatch a draw.

Republic of Ireland v Belgium – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Alan Browne’s late goal earned the Republic of Ireland a draw with Belgium (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ogbene told Sky Sports: “These are world number ones and we matched them today. That is how far we have come in the last 12 months. We want to be up there with the best and this is where we want to play.

“We believe in ourselves and we have worked hard to get here and we want to show what we are capable of.

“We can’t worry about the opposition – and that’s not being arrogant. We can only control what we can control. Hard work will get you something in this business. The easiest thing would be to sit back and accept defeat, but we didn’t.”

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez was disappointed by the goals his side conceded, but bristled at the suggestion they were “normal” without the big names he did not take to Dublin.

Republic of Ireland v Belgium – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Hans Vanaken’s goal put Beligum ahead for a second time in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Martinez said: “No, I think that is a bit unfair. First and foremost, you need to understand that in March, we’ve got a friendly camp because we have qualified for the World Cup, so these are bonus games.

“We could have played with our starting XI, absolutely, and we would have learned nothing. Today is very, very important for us that now we have got a pool of players – let’s say we’ve got around 25 players – that we need to choose for those final 10, 11 positions for the World Cup and that was the meaning.”

Belgium coach Thierry Henry, whose handball cost Ireland their place at the 2010 World Cup finals, was booed at the Aviva Stadium when he appeared on the big screen, but Martinez laughed off suggestions he might have been upset by the crowd’s response.

He said: “I think he’s a quite experienced man, I don’t think he’s going to be upset. He understands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]