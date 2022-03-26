Duke of Cambridge plants coral with Earthshot Prize winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Duke of Cambridge plants coral with Earthshot Prize winner

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 11.27pm
The Duke of Cambridge (PA)
The Duke of Cambridge (PA)

The Duke of Cambridge was put to work under water planting coral – by one of his Earthshot Prize winners.

William donned a wetsuit and dived into the sea during the final engagement of this eight-day Caribbean tour with Kate.

They capped off their troubled Queen’s Platinum Jubilee trip by dropping in on old friends Sam Teicher and Gator Halpern, at Coral Vita, on Grand Bahama.

Kate, 40, matched the colour of the coral farmed and protected by the entrepreneurs by wearing a coral pink dress.

The duke had spoken to the winners of the Revive Our Oceans category in his £50 million Earthshot Prize, designed to “repair the planet”, on a video call after the star studded prizeshow last September.

But this was the first time the duke has visited one of the five 2021 category winners.

As he arrived, he said: “Here they are. Look who it is, the famous double act.”

The award winning entrepreneurs showed William and Kate a mark on the wall how high the water reached during Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

William said: “That’s incredible.”

Spotting the Earthshot Prize mounted on the wall, William waved his hands in delight and said: “You’ve done a good job with it.”

Mr Teicher and Mr Halpern took the duke to see several of the 28 water tanks where they are growing damaged coral.

It can take a year to grow a so-called micro piece until it is large enough to be replanted on the sea bed.

They also showed how to brush off the algae to keep the coral healthy.

Coral Vita also heat the tanks to the correct temperature to add resilience to the coral so when it is transplanted into the sea, it can adapt easily to warming oceans caused by climate change.

Staggered William said about coral: “Are you saying because climate change is so fast it is not having enough to time to adapt? You are making it happen in a faster time frame.”

Mr Teicher added: “We stress-harden the coral.”

The duchess then gave a helping hand at Coral Vita’s Mangrove Nursery.

She potted and watered a mangrove then shook muddy hands with some of the volunteers.

She laughed adding: “Don’t worry I’m used to it. I’ve got three kids.”

The duke then climbed aboard a boat and was taken out into the sea to plant some coral.

The event was private without media present, but William was joined by his personal photographer. His inclusion on the trip was privately funded and he travelled with the Cambridges throughout the tour.

Photographs and video of William underwater will be released in the autumn, it is understood.

William’s yacht was led into the sea by a Bahamas police boat carrying 10 people including a medic and eight uniformed officers.

