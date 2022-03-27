What the papers say – March 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
What the papers say – March 27

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 3.39am
What the papers say – March 27 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The nation’s papers are led by the Duke of Cambridge acknowledging the monarchy’s rule in the Caribbean may be coming to an end.

The Mail on Sunday and Sunday Mirror carry William’s statement at the culmination of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of the Caribbean, with the future king saying the fate of the monarchy in the region “is for the people to decide upon”.

Meanwhile, The Observer and The Sunday Telegraph lead with US President Joe Biden saying “butcher” Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.

The Sunday Times reports an inquiry is set to reveal 300 babies died or suffered brain damage due to “avoidable errors in care” at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Tory MPs have warned Chancellor Rishi Sunak must do more to tackle the cost of living crisis after a survey found 63% of voters do not think his spring statement measures went far enough, according to the Sunday Express.

And the Daily Star Sunday says naturists plan to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with a nude booze cruise on the Thames.

