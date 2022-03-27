That’s for my mum – Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson celebrates Qatar Masters victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
That’s for my mum – Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson celebrates Qatar Masters victory

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 3.19pm
Ewen Ferguson claimed his first victory on the DP World Tour on Sunday (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson dedicated his maiden DP World Tour title to his mum after finishing with a flourish to win the Qatar Masters on Mother’s Day.

Overnight co-leaders Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan had shared the lead between them for most of Sunday’s final round but, as they struggled in strong winds on the back nine, Ferguson produced a chip-in eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to emerge victorious.

Ferguson’s closing 70 took him to seven under par for the tournament and earned him a one-shot victory ahead of playing partner Chase Hanna.

Meronk and Marcus Kinhult were another shot further back in a tie for third, with Jordan in the large group on four under after his 76.

Ferguson told the DP World Tour website: “That’s for my mum. I know she’ll be watching at home crying. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums, especially mine.

“My mum, dad, sister and brother and all my family gave me everything to try and get to this moment and it’s an absolute dream come true.”

The 25-year-old also paid tribute to his coach after some chipping practice earlier in the day helped him to victory.

He added: “I got here earlier today because (coach Jamie Gough) said, ‘Your chipping’s not good enough’.

“Worked on it, worked on it and chipped in today and did a decent chip at the last.”

