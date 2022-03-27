Witchy black outfits kick off the Oscars red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Witchy black outfits kick off the Oscars red carpet

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 10.37pm Updated: March 28 2022, 12.03am
Vanessa Hudgens (Jae C Hong/AP)
Vanessa Hudgens (Jae C Hong/AP)

Early arrivals have started trickling along the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards, and one overwhelming trend is already emerging.

Stars are all about dark, gothic-inspired outfits – the bigger, the better…

Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox (Jae C Hong/AP)

The best part of Laverne Cox’s outfit is the architectural silhouette, with exaggerated hips, an asymmetric neckline and a fishtail train trailing along the floor. She set off the dramatic black gown by August Getty with a statement shawl.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Vanessa Hudgens amps up the sex appeal in a slinky black sequinned Michael Kors dress – bang on trend with cut-outs and a knock-out diamond and emerald Bulgari necklace.

Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

If you’re going to pull out all the stops, the Oscars is the place to do it – and Sofia Carson did so in a voluminous tulle gown from Giambattista Valli’s couture collection.

Maddie Ziegler
Maddie Ziegler (Jordan Strauss/AP)

A trend already seems to be emerging for dramatic black gowns – and Maddie Ziegler walked her first Oscars red carpet dressed in all-black, her outfit set off by sparkling Swarovski jewels.

Rickey Thompson
Rickey Thompson (Jae C Hong/AP)

Taking a risk on the red carpet is internet personality Rickey Thompson, wearing black trousers, a super crop top with a cape, and his bare chest bedazzled to look like sparkling ribs.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis ( Jae C Hong/AP)

While not technically black, Jamie Lee Curtis’ sparkling midnight blue makes a statement – particularly as she holds up a blue ribbon in support of those affected by the war in Ukraine.

