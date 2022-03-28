Ariana DeBose celebrates being a ‘queer woman of colour’ as she wins Oscar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ariana DeBose celebrates being a ‘queer woman of colour’ as she wins Oscar

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 1.53am
Ariana DeBose (Chris Pizzello/AP)
West Side Story star Ariana DeBose spoke of her pride of being an “openly queer woman of colour” as she won the best supporting actress Oscar.

The star, 31, collected her gong dressed in red Valentino trousers and a crop top and said her win was proof that “dreams do come true”.

DeBose won the Oscar for her performance as Anita in the classic musical, 60 years after her predecessor in the role, Rita Moreno, earned the statue herself.

94th Academy Awards – Show
Ariana DeBose collects her gong from Daniel Kaluuya (Chris Pizzello/AP)

DeBose added: “Now you see why Anita says I want to be in America because even in this weary world that we live in dreams do come true and that’s a heartening thing right now.”

On the production, she added: “It was the summer of a life time and I am the most privileged and grateful to have spent it with all of you.”

“My God thank you Steven Spielberg, you’re stuck with me now.”

The actress also paid tribute to Moreno, saying she “paved the way for tonnes of Anitas like me”.

Concluding her speech, DeBose added: “Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus.

“Look into her eyes, you see an openly queer woman of colour, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art.

“And that’s what we’re here to celebrate.

“So to anyone who has ever questioned your identity or you find yourself living in the grey spaces…I promise you this, there is indeed a place for us.”

Eight Oscars were presented in a pre-recorded segment of the show, which will be edited into the final telecast.

Dune collected four gongs, for sound, editing, production design and score for composer Hans Zimmer.

Zimmer celebrated his win from Amsterdam, where he is on tour.

He shared a photo on Twitter of himself in a bathrobe with his statue and wrote: “It’s 2am in Amsterdam, and my daughter @zoezimmer woke me up to go the hotel bar. Wow!!”

The Long Goodbye, starring Riz Ahmed, won best live action short, while The Windshield Wiper won best animated short and The Queen Of Basketball won best documentary short.

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye won the Oscar for makeup and hairstyling.

Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams opened the Oscars by introducing a performance of Beyonce’s nominated song Be Alive from the movie about their father, King Richard, which she delivered from a tennis court in Compton.

She was flanked by dancers and an orchestra all dressed in the colour of tennis balls.

Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall kicked off the ceremony with Sykes joking the ceremony was “where movie lovers unite and watch TV”, while Schumer added the Academy had “hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man”.

She added she was “representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too loud”.

Hall also referred to the choice to move eight categories to a pre-recorded segment, saying it was “a controversial and difficult decision but I think we’ve moved on”, as the lights flickered on and off on the stage.

The Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and Sir Kenneth Branagh are among the nominees.

