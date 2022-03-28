What the papers say – March 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

What the papers say – March 28

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 2.05am
What the papers say
What the papers say (PA)

Monday’s papers carry reports that Russia wants to split Ukraine into two separate countries “like Korea”, the backlash to the US President’s “Putin must go comments” and revelations about the monarchy’s future signalled by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while on tour of the Caribbean.

“Putin wants to divide Ukraine”, declare the front pages of The Times, the Guardian and i, detailing a warning made by a Kyiv intelligence chief to Western leaders that Russia wants to split the besieged country “in two like Korea”.

The Daily Telegraph and The Financial Times carry the backlash against US President Joe Biden’s “Putin must go” remarks which appeared to call for the Russian leader’s outing, further escalating geopolitical tensions. The US secretary of state was forced to soften the president’s comments and provide assurances that the US was not seeking to overturn the Russian regime.

Metro reports that civilians trapped in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv have been forced to drink sewage water because bombing has been so relentless. The city has been under such constant shelling from Russia, residents are facing starvation, a Ukrainian MP said.

Elsewhere, The Independent writes that poorer students will be left behind by the Government’s new plan for schools which has been laid out in the new white paper.

The Daily Express carries the Chancellor’s reported plan to cut council tax for “millions of hard-pressed families” amid the cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror,  The Sun and the Daily Mail react to comments made by the Duke of Cambridge while on tour of the Caribbean. The papers write that William wants to “modernise” and “shake-up” the monarchy to ensure its survival. His “blueprint” for the future is predicted to include being respectful of nations who want to become republics, cutting the number of staff employed by Buckingham Palace and doing away with the monarchy’s long-standing “never complain, never explain” policy.

And the Daily Star splashes with its take on the P&O scandal after the company sacked 800 British staff in favour of cheaper labour from overseas.

