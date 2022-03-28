Beyonce joined on stage by daughter Blue Ivy during opening Oscars performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Beyonce joined on stage by daughter Blue Ivy during opening Oscars performance

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 2.35am
Beyonce was joined by her 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy as she opened the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Beyonce was joined on stage during her opening performance at the 94th Academy Awards by a slightly younger back-up dancer, her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The 10-year-old took front and centre next to her award-winning mother as she sang Be Alive, for which the star is nominated for best original song.

The tune features in the biopic of Richard Williams, father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, and stars Will Smith in the leading role.

Introduced by the Williams sisters, Beyonce wore a lime green dress and matching gloves as Blue Ivy, sporting a fun pair of sunglasses, merged with the group of dancers also wearing tennis ball green.

She knew the choreography as she moved to dance in front of her mother, who stood on a podium behind.

Her mother, singing from a tennis court in Compton and surrounded by a choir and orchestra, finished the performance with a salute.

The musician shares Blue Ivy with rapper Jay-Z, who she married in 2008.

The two also have twins Rumi and Sir.

