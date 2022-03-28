Sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 5.03am
Chris Ashton equalled a Gallagher Premiership try-scoring record (David Davies/PA)
Chris Ashton equalled the all-time Premiership try-scoring record as he touched down twice in Leicester Tigers’ 22-17 win at Exeter Chiefs.

Ashton scored the 91st and 92nd tries of his career, lifting him above Mark Cueto and level with Tom Varndell at the top of the standings.

While England’s cricket team crashed to a painful defeat in the West Indies, Harry Kane scored the winner for the footballers who edged past Switzerland at Wembley.

Max Verstappen clinched victory in a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Josh Warrington stopped Kiko Martinez, and Huddersfield Giants survived a Challenge Cup scare.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers – Gallagher Premiership – Sandy Park
Chris Ashton equalled the Premiership all-time try-scoring record as Leicester won at Exeter (David Davies/PA)
Grenada England West Indies Cricket
England crashed to a 10-wicket defeat in the third Test against the West Indies in Grenada (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Saudi F1 GP Auto Racing
Max Verstappen clinched victory in a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)
England v Switzerland – Alzheimer’s Society International – Wembley Stadium
Harry Kane scored England’s second goal in a 2-1 win over Switzerland (Steven Paston/PA)
Republic of Ireland v Belgium – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Alan Browne came off the bench to grab Ireland a 2-2 draw against Belgium (Brian Lawless/PA)
Leicester City v Chelsea – Barclays FA Women’s Super League – King Power Stadium
Chelsea cruised to a 9-0 win at Leicester in the WSL (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barrow Raiders v Huddersfield Giants – Betfred Challenge Cup – Craven Park
Huddersfield Giants were forced to battle for their Challenge Cup victory at Barrow (Will Matthews/PA)
Miami Open Tennis
Cameron Norrie beat Hugo Gaston to advance at the Miami Open (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Kiko Martinez v Josh Warrington – First Direct Arena
Josh Warrington won his IBF featherweight title clash with Kiko Martinez (Martin Rickett/PA)
France Figure Skating Worlds
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set a new world record as they won ice dance gold at the World Figure Skating Championship (Francisco Seco/AP)
Doncaster Races – Saturday March 26th
Silvestre De Sousa rode Johan to victory in the Lincoln at Doncaster (Simon Marper/PA)

