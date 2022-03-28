Man charged after stabbing death of mother while children were at school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Man charged after stabbing death of mother while children were at school

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 8.47am
Yasmin Begum, a 40-year-old mother who was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green, east London, while her children were at school (Met Police/PA)
Yasmin Begum, a 40-year-old mother who was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green, east London, while her children were at school (Met Police/PA)

A man has been charged with murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death while her children were at school.

The victim of the attack in Bethnal Green, east London, was named as 40-year-old Yasmin Begum, who was from the local area.

Quyum Miah, 40, of High Street, Homerton, was charged with murder, burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation, Scotland Yard said.

He is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police were called to Globe Road at 4.06pm on Thursday after school staff raised the alarm when Ms Begum did not arrive to pick up her children.

The police and the London Ambulance Service found Ms Begum with stab injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A special post-mortem was carried out on Saturday and the cause of death was established as multiple sharp force injuries.

