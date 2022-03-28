UAE energy chief doubles down on Opec alliance with Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

UAE energy chief doubles down on Opec alliance with Russia

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 10.11am
United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei (AP)
United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei (AP)

The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister has doubled down on an oil alliance with Russia that has helped buoy crude prices to their highest in years as Moscow’s war on Ukraine rattles markets and sends energy and commodity prices soaring.

The minister said Russia, with its 10 million barrels of oil a day, is an important member of the global Opec+ energy alliance.

Suhail al-Mazrouei said: “And leaving the politics aside, that volume is needed today.

“Unless someone is willing to come and bring 10 million barrels, we don’t see that someone can substitute Russia.”

Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the alliance has the capacity to increase oil output and bring down crude prices that have soared past 100 dollars a barrel.

The United States, European nations, Japan and others have been calling on Gulf Arab oil producers to do more to help bring down prices.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid an in-person visit this month to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where he raised the issue.

Mr al-Mazrouei described the Opec+ alliance as one that is here to stay and shot down any suggestion that the UAE would strike out on its own and increase production unilaterally.

UAE energy minister
Suhail al-Mazrouei doubled down on an oil alliance with Russia (AP)

“Staying together, staying focused, and not allowing politics to kick in to this organisation … we always believe that whatever we do as countries when it comes to production and to this work, it needs always to stay out of politics,” Mr al-Mazrouei added.

The Opec+ alliance has stuck with their plan for gradual oil production increases based on a deal struck during the height of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns when producers made deep cuts to output to make up for plummeting demand for fuel.

Higher oil prices have been good for oil producing economies.

Despite efforts at diversification, Gulf Arab states continue to rely heavily on energy exports to fuel their economies.

Mr al-Mazrouei also used his speech at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum in Dubai to press for greater investment in oil and gas, even as his country moves toward cutting emissions within the UAE’s borders and commits to its pledge of net-zero by 2050.

In apparent criticism of Nato policy, the minister said Russia’s war in Ukraine – which he described as a crisis – needs diplomacy to be resolved and “not by pouring more weapons into the situation, because basically the people are going to be the victim”.

Prices have also risen as Saudi Arabia, Opec’s largest oil producer, faces continued cross-border attacks by neighbouring Yemen’s Houthi rebels who have used drones and missiles to target the kingdom’s oil facilities.

Saudi Arabia has said it will not bear any responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies due to the attacks.

Despite US condemnation of the Houthis and a US-supplied anti-missile systems for Saudi Arabia, relations between the US administration and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman remain tense and there has been no direct call between the two since Joe Biden took office.

“We’ve been living in a roller coaster, seeing the prices going up and down,” Mr al-Mazrouei acknowledged.

He gave no indication that Opec producers plan to change course, but noted that “we are in an environment where everyone is saying, ‘raise your production’.

“We definitely at this time need all available resources,” he added, slamming efforts to pull back from investments in oil and gas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier