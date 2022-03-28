New Apple Maps ground surveys begin in London, Birmingham and Manchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

New Apple Maps ground surveys begin in London, Birmingham and Manchester

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 12.45pm
Apple has launched ground surveys on the streets of London, Birmingham and Manchester to gather pedestrian data for its Apple Maps service (Apple/PA)
Apple has launched ground surveys on the streets of London, Birmingham and Manchester to gather pedestrian data for its Apple Maps service using special backpacks to capture the necessary data.

Apple has launched ground surveys on the streets of London, Birmingham and Manchester to gather pedestrian data for its Apple Maps service using special backpacks to capture the necessary data.

Starting on Monday and running until mid-May, the backpacks – which feature cameras and other sensors for mapping data collection – will begin to appear in areas of the three cities where it is not possible to drive.

The data gathering is part of a project to improve Apple Maps and its Look Around feature, which enables app users to jump into the map and get a street-level view of an area to help navigate or find nearby businesses.

Apple said it will use the backpacks in pedestrianised streets, parks, city squares and transit stations where it is not possible to use sensor-mounted cars, and in order to create more accurate 2D maps of these locations.

An Apple Maps mapping backpack
The backpacks house cameras and sensors used to gather mapping data (Apple/PA)

The company said areas in Birmingham such as The Bullring, New Street and Edgbaston Street will be part of the focus of the project.

In Manchester, St Peter’s Square, Shambles Square and Albert Square will be among the areas mapped using the backpacks.

“Apple is conducting ground surveys with vehicles around the world to collect data to improve Apple Maps and to support the Look Around feature,” the technology giant said.

“These pedestrian surveys allow us to improve and update Apple Maps in areas where vehicles simply can’t go while using the same privacy protections as the Apple Maps vehicles.

“We are committed to protecting your privacy while conducting these surveys. For example, we will censor faces and licence plates on images that are published in Look Around.”

