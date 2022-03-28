G7 nations reject Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay for Russian energy in roubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

G7 nations reject Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay for Russian energy in roubles

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 1.53pm Updated: March 28 2022, 2.03pm
Vladimir Putin has demanded that Russian energy be paid for in roubles (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Vladimir Putin has demanded that Russian energy be paid for in roubles (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for energy imports from Russia in roubles, Germany’s energy minister said on Monday.

Robert Habeck told reporters that “all G-7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts.”

Habeck said that “payment in rouble is not acceptable and we will urge the companies affected not to follow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s demand”.

Putin announced last week that Russia will demand “unfriendly” countries pay for natural gas only in Russian currency from now on. He instructed the country’s central bank to work out a procedure for natural gas buyers to acquire roubles in Russia.

Germany Tesla
German economy and climate minister, Robert Habeck, said the G7 would not pay for energy in roubles (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Economists said the move appeared designed to try to support the rouble, which has collapsed against other currencies since Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24 and Western countries responded with far-reaching sanctions against Moscow.

But some analysts expressed doubt that it would work.

Asked by reporters earlier on Monday if Russia could cut natural gas supplies to European customers if they reject the demand to pay in roubles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call that “we clearly aren’t going to supply gas for free”.

“In our situation, it’s hardly possible and feasible to engage in charity for Europe,” Peskov said.

The G-7 nations are France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]