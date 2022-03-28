Nasser Al Khelaifi: Doubters of the European football model were wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nasser Al Khelaifi: Doubters of the European football model were wrong

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 2.03pm
Nasser Al Khelaifi, left, says Europe's top clubs now have a far greater say over their own commercial destiny (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Nasser Al Khelaifi, left, says Europe’s top clubs now have a far greater say over their own commercial destiny (Jonathan Brady/PA)

European clubs now enjoy greater affluence and influence after rejecting the Super League breakaway, the president of the European Club Association has said.

Nasser Al Khelaifi, who is also the president of Paris St Germain who resisted calls to join the hugely controversial breakaway competition last April – hailed the joint commercial and marketing venture established between the ECA and European football’s governing body UEFA which is set to make the sale of Champions League rights in the first cycle post-2024 the most lucrative yet.

Revenue from Europe’s club competitions in 2024-27 is understood to be projected at five billion US dollars (£3.8bn) per season, up from 3.6bn US dollars (£2.7bn) per season in the current cycle.

Al Khelaifi says the orchestrators of the Super League were prepared to walk away from the mainstream of European football for a fraction of that.

“We have seen an amazing 39 per cent increase in the forecasted commercial value of the men’s UEFA club competitions for the post-2024 cycle, and while we still need to explore additional untapped revenue streams together, this is a historic increase in revenue,” the Qatari told the ECA’s General Assembly in Vienna.

“This deal also proves that the doubters of the European football model were wrong. More influence and more affluence for clubs, more progressive governance and more European togetherness – I remember some people trying to tear down the system for a fraction of these things last year.”

Al Khelaifi described the joint ECA and UEFA process to identify marketing partners to sell commercial rights for the European competitions as “more than a tender – it represented a tectonic shift in the role that clubs now play in the decisions that shape European football, and a new progressive governance model for European football with the clubs determining their destiny in partnership with UEFA”.

UEFA's club competitions rights revenues for 2024-27 are projected to be a big jump forward on the current cycle
UEFA’s club competitions rights revenues for 2024-27 are projected to be a big jump forward on the current cycle (Jamie Gardner/PA)

The threat of the Super League has not entirely receded. LaLiga president Javier Tebas claimed earlier this month that the presidents of the three clubs still supporting the project – Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid – met in Turin earlier this year to discuss a new-look Super League project.

ECA and representatives from other continental and global groups are set to discuss a number of key issues at the Assembly over the next two days, including the format of European club competitions post-2024.

The ECA is keen to maintain the planned provision of two Champions League qualification places based on historical co-efficient, but Europe’s top leagues – including the Premier League – are concerned about the impact of teams leapfrogging rivals in their domestic tables to reach European competition.

The new Financial Fair Play regime will also be discussed in Vienna.

From 2025, clubs are set to have to limit spending on transfers, wages and agents’ fees at 70 per cent of their revenue, to be phased in over a two-year period up to that point.

The format of the Champions League is set for a major revamp from the 2024-25 season
The format of the Champions League is set for a major revamp from the 2024-25 season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sanctions for failing to stay within the regulations are set to include points deductions and exclusion from European competition.

Plans are expected to be finalised at UEFA’s executive committee meeting on April 7.

Al Khelaifi added: “These new rules are designed to ensure costs are better controlled, while still encouraging investment that will secure our game’s long-term sustainable future.

“UEFA has incorporated many of ECA’s comments – made on behalf of all 240-plus clubs – including how the new rules need to be simple, fair, transparent and enforceable; and we look forward to the new system being implemented shortly.”

