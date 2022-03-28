Twitter down: Users across the UK report problems with the social media site By Press Association March 28 2022, 2.11pm The social media giant has not yet commented on the issue (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Twitter has gone down for some users in the UK, with reports of both the website and mobile app not working for many. According to the service status website Down Detector, the issue began around 1pm on Monday in the UK, with more than 4,500 reports of problems logged on the website. Some reported being unable to access the platform over broadband but could do so using mobile data, while others said they could not load or refresh the site on their desktop PC browser. The social media giant has not yet commented on the issue or confirmed any cause for the reported problems. The firm’s own service status platform also showed no reported issues affecting the site on Monday afternoon. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier ‘A living hell’: Wheelie bins set on fire during years of anti-social behaviour in Methil Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban Facebook daily users fall for first time as competition from TikTok grows Amazon’s Alexa down for users in UK