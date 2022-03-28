High-wire human pyramid tops bill at renovated Blackpool Tower Circus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
High-wire human pyramid tops bill at renovated Blackpool Tower Circus

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 8.45pm
Performers rehearse at Blackpool Tower Circus (Peter Byrne/PA)
Performers rehearse at Blackpool Tower Circus (Peter Byrne/PA)

Audiences will be treated to a human pyramid on a high wire as the Blackpool Tower Circus reopens following a £1 million refurbishment.

The Lancashire venue will launch its 2022 season on Saturday with a new show, Circus Fiesta, featuring a host of new acts, directed by brothers Laci Jnr and Bubu Endresz.

Laci Jnr said: “This season has all the makings of our best one yet.

“Not only do we have some of the returning favourites, but we have brought in brand new acts from all over the world who have never been seen before in Blackpool.

“The high-wire pyramid, for example, is incredible and will have everyone gripped on the edge of their seats.”

Stefany Rivera go through her routine at Blackpool Tower Circus
The venue has undergone a £1 million renovation (Peter Byrne/PA)

The daring new act will see a seven-person pyramid formed on the high wire above the ring which will be filled with 42,000 gallons of water.

Also featuring will be a juggler who can juggle five tennis rackets, a team of Cuban gymnasts who will springboard nine metres in the air, and a Columbian troop taking on the ominously named “double big wheel of death”.

The circus has had some new issues to deal with this year, including the fallout from Brexit.

Bubu Endresz told the PA news agency: “The first plate to spin was obviously getting all the visas and work permits.

“It’s been a bit harder recently because everything’s changed. It’s just different, do you know what I mean?

Indira Avila walks past Glenn Folco after going through her routine at Blackpool Tower Circus
The show’s performers have gathered from around the world (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s all changed. So we had to relearn all the visa and work permits. We’ve got all that sorted.

“We’ve actually got some girls from Ukraine at the moment, so luckily we got them in just a week before everything happened – so we’re lucky we got them all in.”

The 1,300-capacity venue has undergone refurbishment and restoration work over the winter, including the ornate ceiling, which was designed by architect Frank Matcham and was inspired by the Alhambra of Granada.

The venue, which dates back to 1894, is the oldest permanent circus arena in the world.

