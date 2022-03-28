Ivory Coast boss hopes England defender Marc Guehi switches allegiance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ivory Coast boss hopes England defender Marc Guehi switches allegiance

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 8.51pm
Marc Guehi (left) impressed on his senior England debut against Switzerland (Nick Potts/PA)
Marc Guehi (left) impressed on his senior England debut against Switzerland (Nick Potts/PA)

Ivory Coast manager Patrice Beaumelle claims he has not given up hope that England newcomer Marc Guehi could yet turn out for his side.

Crystal Palace defender Guehi, who was born in Ivory Coast, impressed on debut for Gareth Southgate’s side in Saturday’s friendly victory over Switzerland.

The 21-year-old, a former Chelsea youth player, could now win his second cap against the country of his birth at Wembley on Tuesday.

Guehi has made huge progress since his £18million move to Palace last summer having previously enjoyed two loan spells at Swansea.

Guehi has enjoyed a fine season at Selhurst Park
Guehi has enjoyed a fine season at Selhurst Park (Steven Paston/PA)

He is now likely to be in the reckoning for a place in Southgate’s World Cup squad this winter but, as he has not yet appeared in a competitive international, he could still change his allegiance.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against England, Beaumelle told reporters: “I have been following Marc for two years, since he was playing at Swansea.

“I know he can still choose Ivory Coast so we are working on that. I tried to contact him several weeks ago before his decision.

“When I saw him in the English lists I understood that at the moment he wants to try with the Three Lions.

“Since he went to Crystal Palace he has improved a lot and could be an option. But the choice has to come from the heart. He will make his own decision.

Ivory Coast manager Patrice Beaumelle has been impressed by Guehi
Ivory Coast manager Patrice Beaumelle has been impressed by Guehi (Adam Davy/PA)

“He did well in his first cap for England but maybe we will try for the orange jersey of Ivory Coast – you never know.

“I will wait a few weeks and try to contact him to know if he is interested.”

Another member of Beaumelle’s squad, Guehi’s Palace team-mate Wilfried Zaha, has previously switched his allegiance from England.

Over the weekend the Ivorian Football Federation published a picture of Beaumelle meeting with brothers Karamoko and Siriki Dembele, of Celtic and Bournemouth respectively. This has led to suggestions they too could be tempted to play international football with Ivory Coast. Both would be eligible through their parents.

