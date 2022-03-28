Philip’s wildlife, sporting, military and science charities among guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Philip’s wildlife, sporting, military and science charities among guests

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 12.03am
The Duke of Edinburgh with an elephant at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo (Chris Radburn/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh with an elephant at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo (Chris Radburn/PA)

Hundreds of representatives from the Duke of Edinburgh’s many charities are gathering in Philip’s honour to pay their respects at his memorial service.

From the Army Boxing Association and the Design Council to the Football Association and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Philip was connected to 785 organisations during his decades of royal duty.

His love of carriage driving is reflected in the inclusion of British Carriage Driving, the Sandringham Driving Trials, the Scottish Carriage Driving Association and the British Driving Society.

Two representatives each from more than 210 charities of which Philip was patron or president have been invited to a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

These include the Seafarers’ Charity, the Royal College of Art, the Caravan and Motorhome Club, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and the Zoological Society of London.

The duke had never intended to have a memorial service as part of his Forth Bridge funeral plans.

But Covid restrictions meant almost all of those who would have been invited to his funeral were not permitted, with numbers limited to only 30 close family and friends.

Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, was the longest serving consort in British history.

Royalty – Duke of Edinburgh at Clarence House, UK
Philip working at his desk as a young man (PA)

The lengthy list of charities – including scores of science, technological, sporting, military, conservation and health organisations – in the congregation demonstrates the depth of his dedication to royal service.

Over the years, Philip carried out more than 22,000 solo engagements and gave more than 5,400 speeches, as well as taking part in thousands of other engagements with the Queen and committing himself to innumerable obligations behind the scenes.

He was the oldest serving partner of a reigning monarch, and finally retired from public duties in 2017, when he was 96, but remained busy behind the scenes, corresponding with many of the organisations he worked with.

The British Heart Foundation, the British Trust for Ornithology, Crathie Cricket Club, the Burma Star Association, Muscular Dystrophy UK, and the Royal Air Force Museum will also be among the guests.

Two representatives from the private King Edward VII’s Hospital, which cared for the duke for nearly a month shortly before his death, also received invitations.

