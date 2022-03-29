What the papers say – March 29

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – March 29

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 4.35am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The papers are dominated by reports Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was poisoned at Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail and the Daily Star say the Chelsea FC owner suffered symptoms of a suspected poisoning while acting as an unofficial negotiator. The papers also carry photos of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Independent and The Sun claim Mr Abramovich’s skin “peeled off” and he lost his sight for several hours in early March while meeting Ukrainian representatives in Kyiv.

The Times adds that Russian hardliners have been blamed for the suspected “chemical poisoning” of Mr Abramovich and two Ukrainian representatives. The alleged perpetrators are opposed to a peace deal with Ukraine which the billionaire is reportedly trying to broker, the paper reports.

According to The Guardian face-to-face peace talks are due to resume in Istanbul on Tuesday despite the alleged poisonings.

Elsewhere, i reports a “row” between Boris Johnson and the Chancellor has gone “nuclear” over the PM’s desire to construct “six or seven full-scale nuclear power stations” at a cost of £100bn.

The Daily Telegraph writes that people who attended alleged lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office are bracing for an initial tranche of fines from Met Police.

“Duke back on parade,” declares Metro in response to news that the disgraced Duke of York is due to make his first public appearance – at his father’s memorial service – since settling his sex abuse case.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports state pensions are set to rise by 7.4%.

And the Financial Times splashes with a warning from the Bank of England chief that Britons are facing a “historic shock” to their wages because of surging energy prices.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier