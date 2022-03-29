Saudi Arabia warns of ‘jittery period’ for oil supplies By Press Association March 29 2022, 9.37am Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman speaks during the World Government Summit (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Gulf states plan Yemen talks without Houthi rebels present UAE energy chief doubles down on Opec alliance with Russia Saudi air strikes hit Yemen’s Houthis after Jiddah attack F1 drivers ‘still concerned’ despite decision for Saudi Arabia GP to go ahead