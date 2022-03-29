School ‘deeply concerned’ for Year 9 pupil missing for more than a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
School ‘deeply concerned’ for Year 9 pupil missing for more than a week

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 11.13am
Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, has been missing from his home in Brent for over a week (PA)
A school has renewed calls for help in finding a Year 9 pupil who has been missing from his home in north-west London for more than a week.

Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, was last seen at his home address in Brent at around 10pm on Sunday March 20.

The principal at his school, Ark Elvin Academy, has said she is “deeply concerned” about his disappearance, and urged the public to share any information they may have.

Principal Rebecca Curtis said: “We are deeply concerned for Rashid, who has been missing for more than a week. We are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

“Anyone who knows Rashid will know how out of character this is.”

Ms Curtis said Rashid had excellent attendance at school, worked hard in lessons and was making good progress.

“All of his friends are desperately concerned about him and want him to know how much they are missing him. We are working with our in-school counselling service place2be to support our pupils and staff at this difficult time.”

“At this point more than a week after he was last seen we are desperate to raise the profile of this investigation. Everyone needs to recognise Rashid’s face so we can find out where he is. Someone must have seen him or know where he is.”

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Bellis, from the Northwest Command Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “As time passes our concern for Rashid is growing.

“He’s a young man, only 14, and while our work to establish all the facts continues, there appears to be no clear reason at this time for his going missing.”

He said it was completely out of character for Rashid to go missing and that nothing like this had happened before.

“We’re doing all we can to support Rashid’s family, who are desperate for him to come home, and we need the public’s support,” he said.

He said officers were building up a picture of Rashid’s life and wanted to hear from any friends of his who had any information that might be useful. 

“We’ve spoken to a number of people but remain keen to hear from anyone who has yet to speak to us. Even if you think it might be insignificant, you must tell us. The slightest fragment of information could prove vital,” he added.

“I want to also appeal directly to Rashid to come home. Rashid – you are not in any trouble at all. Our only concern is for your safety and all we want is to get you home to your family. Please contact us and let us know you’re safe.”

The police have called on any member of the public who has seen Rashid or has any information about where he might be to call 999, quoting 22MIS009512.

Information can also be shared anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-org.uk.

