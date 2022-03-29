In Pictures: Queen leads family in paying tribute to Philip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
In Pictures: Queen leads family in paying tribute to Philip

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 1.15pm Updated: March 29 2022, 1.51pm
The Queen and Duke of York leaving after a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey (PA)
The Queen and Duke of York leaving after a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey (PA)

A service has been held at Westminster Abbey to give thanks for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen was joined by four generations of her family, as well as leading figures in public life, for the poignant event.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen walks slowly in the aisle as the Duke of York and his sister Anne look on (Aaron Chown/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen sat at the front of the abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Duke of York (third from the right) was among family members seated on the front row (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were greeted on arrival (Aaron Chown/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
William and Kate arrived with Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Aaron Chown/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Charlotte held her mother’s hand as she met with dignitaries (Aaron Chown/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived with her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank (Aaron Chown/PA)

Andrew, in his first public appearance since the settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre, escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey.

The monarch held onto Andrew’s elbow with her left hand as she moved slowly and gingerly to her place, using a walking stick in her right hand.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen left the abbey in a car with her son Andrew to return to Windsor (Aaron Chown/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
There had been speculation before the service if the Queen would be well enough to attend (Aaron Chown/PA)

Politicians attending the service included the Prime Minister, Labour leader and Scotland’s First Minister.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Prominent figures from the capital were among those in attendance, as well as members of European royal families.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick arrives at the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Queen Silvia of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

