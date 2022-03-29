Chelsea’s new owners could ‘set the tone’ by granting fans golden share

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Chelsea’s new owners could ‘set the tone’ by granting fans golden share

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 1.37pm
Stamford Bridge, pictured, will hold a crucial role in the Chelsea sale as bidders continue to push to buy the west London club (Nick Potts/PA)
Stamford Bridge, pictured, will hold a crucial role in the Chelsea sale as bidders continue to push to buy the west London club (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea’s new owners have been urged to accelerate major structural change in English football by granting supporters the coveted golden share.

The Stamford Bridge club’s eventual new proprietors have the power to spark the long-mooted Government legislation on both fan influence and an independent regulator, according to lawyer Stuart Hatcher.

A partner at London firm Forsters and a big Brentford fan, Hatcher drew up the Bees’ golden share deal in 2012 when Matthew Benham took ownership at the west London club.

Brentford’s golden share stands as the template for positive football governance, giving fans veto powers through a supporters’ trust holding.

Roman Abramovich file photo
Roman Abramovich, pictured, will sell Chelsea after 19 years owning the Premier League club (Adam Davy/PA)

Tracey Crouch’s fan-led football review has called on Government to usher the golden share into club ownership models, as well as legislate for a new independent regulator to oversee the sport.

And Hatcher believes Chelsea’s new bosses will have the opportunity to shape a positive change in football club ownership.

“This could be a catalyst for a number of important things that should be coming down the line anyway,” Hatcher told the PA news agency.

“I think Chelsea’s new owners giving supporters the golden share would set the tone for other clubs.

“The Government probably won’t be rushed or affected by what Chelsea do themselves.

“The fan-led review did take a long look at Brentford and spoke to a lot of the Brentford people; I’ve spoken to people on the committee as well.

“And they were saying ‘actually this is a good model’.

Brentford v Swansea City – Sky Bet Championship – Playoff – Final – Wembley Stadium
Matthew Benham, pictured, ensured fans had the golden share veto power when he took control at Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I don’t think the Government’s going to be rushed into its own legislation program, they have their own problems and challenges.

“But if Chelsea do it you might have other fans calling on their clubs to follow suit.

“Without being pejorative about Brentford, and I’m a Brentford supporter of course, nobody really cares that we’ve got this little thing – but if a massive club like Chelsea do it, if a big club winning Champions League titles can do it, it can’t be that dangerous.

“And the pressure would come on other clubs to fall in line.

“If anything the Government is only going to legislate for minimum standards, so this is going to be a chance for potentially a new owner to get some kudos as well, saying we are going to set the benchmark.

“It could create a situation where anything less at other clubs would lead to pressure from fans of those clubs.”

Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire was then sanctioned by the Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Graffiti close to Stamford Bridge shows the depth of feeling around Chelsea’s sale (Yui Mok/PA)

The Blues must operate under a strict Government licence, with Abramovich unable to profit from Chelsea’s sale.

Downing Street must approve another new licence to authorise Chelsea’s eventual sale, with the money either frozen or distributed to charitable funds to aid victims of the war in Ukraine.

Abramovich has pledged to write off Chelsea’s £1.5billion debt, and the bidding frenzy for the club could see the eventual deal hit £3bn.

Four consortiums have made a shortlist to buy Chelsea, drawn up by New York merchant bank The Raine Group.

LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe, the Chicago Cubs-owning Ricketts family and Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca are all now vying to own the west London club.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust would be the obvious port of call for any golden share at the Blues. Chelsea Pitch Owners retain the Stamford Bridge stadium freehold however, in a big safeguard to the future of the club’s west London location.

Hatcher believes supporter power can still hold sway in Chelsea’s sale, with 2021’s aborted Super League plans lingering in executives’ minds at big clubs.

Sebastian Coe File Photo
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, pictured, is among those locked in a bidding war to buy Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Supporter demonstrations forced clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City to desert designs on a new continental competition, leaving Hatcher convinced of fan influence.

“In the context of Chelsea’s sale, the golden share is possibly an easy one to offer up, because it doesn’t cost anyone anything,” said Hatcher.

“But it also anticipates what is going to come down the line from Government as well, so it doesn’t seem like that hard a thing to offer.

“Action from fans can absolutely make a different. The Super League situation was quite dramatic and surprisingly effective as well. Owners did listen.

“And that’s why I think this could possibly be akin to that, because it would be an easy one to give.

“The challenge for an owner is really to think about what they give up and how it is framed.

“It really would come down to what the golden share would protect, and a consultation process to determine that could work well.”

