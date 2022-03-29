Tory MP accused in sex case ‘lifted teenager’s kilt at party’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Tory MP accused in sex case ‘lifted teenager’s kilt at party’

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 4.15pm
Imran Ahmad Khan (UK Parliament/PA)
Imran Ahmad Khan (UK Parliament/PA)

A Tory MP asked a teenager if he was “a true Scotsman” and lifted his kilt, before sexually assaulting the youth’s 15-year-old brother in a bunkbed, a court has heard.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who was elected as MP for Wakefield in West Yorkshire in 2019, was at a party at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008 at the time of the alleged incidents, a jury was told.

Prosecutor Sean Larkin QC said an 18-year-old man was at the party wearing a kilt when Khan asked him if he was wearing the garment like “a true Scotsman”.

“Khan then lifted up the kilt with both hands and lunged at him so that he thought he was going to grab him,” Mr Larkin said.

The teenager pushed down his kilt and said that although he had experience of others trying to lift it, the incident “felt very different”, the court heard.

Jurors were told the 15-year-old brother was in bed on the top bunk in his pyjamas and could hear Khan’s “breathing was getting quite heavy” as he sexually assaulted him.

Mr Larkin said: “When (the complainant) went to bed, Khan stood by that top bunk, reached in and touched his legs, reaching for, or actually touching, his groin. We suggest either way it was sexual assault.

“He pushed him away but he kept going and when it would not stop he fled.”

The court heard that the complainant, who cannot be identified because he is the alleged victim of a sexual offence, was “distraught” when he reached his parents.

Police were called to the house and the boy reported the incident, telling officers Khan had asked him to “show me some porn” and told him he was a “good-looking boy”, the jury was told.

The 15-year-old did not want to take it any further and the allegation was not pursued at the time, but the complainant went back to police when he found out Khan was standing as an MP, the prosecutor said.

Khan, from Wakefield, helped Prime Minister Boris Johnson win a large Commons majority in 2019 by taking the constituency in the so-called “red wall” that had formed Labour’s heartlands in the Midlands and northern England.

Mr Larkin said Khan was not interviewed at the police station because of the pandemic but was sent a list of questions.

“In summary, he denied any sexual assault had taken place,” said the prosecutor.

Khan said the boy had asked him about “sexuality” before he “became distressed and left”, and that the only time he had touched him was on his elbow after he had left the bed.

The MP sat behind his barrister Gudrun Young QC in court, rather than the dock, as High Court judge Mr Justice Baker explained the microphones were not working.

During jury selection, the judge asked potential panel members: “Do any of you have sufficiently strong political views that you would be unable to try the case,” and if they, or any members of their close family, were members of a political party.

Khan, who is on unconditional bail, denies a single count of sexual assault, with the allegation being he intentionally touched the complainant and the touching was sexual when the complainant did not consent and Khan did not reasonably believe he consented.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier