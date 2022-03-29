Former England assistant coach Graham Thorpe lands Afghanistan job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former England assistant coach Graham Thorpe lands Afghanistan job

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 5.21pm
Graham Thorpe left his role as England assistant coach following the Ashes series defeat in Australia (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Former England batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s men’s team.

Thorpe, 52, left his role as England assistant coach following the backroom shake-up in the wake of the disastrous 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia.

Former head coach Lance Klusener parted company with the Afghanistan Cricket Board at the end of 2021 following two years at the helm.

Thorpe, who played 100 Tests and 82 one-day internationals, will take over from Stuart Law, who had been fulfilling the head coach role on an interim basis.

A statement from the ACB read: “Former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of our national men’s cricket team.

“He will step up into the role of head coach ahead of the upcoming international events of Afghanistan.

“It’s to mention that the ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Graham Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position.”

