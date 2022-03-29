People with cancer ‘risk being left behind’ under new Covid-19 testing guidance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
People with cancer ‘risk being left behind’ under new Covid-19 testing guidance

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 8.51pm Updated: March 29 2022, 9.13pm
Some cancer patients are at risk of being ‘left behind’ under new guidance which sets out who is eligible for free Covid-19 tests, a charity has warned (PA)
Some cancer patients are at risk of being “left behind” under new guidance which sets out who is eligible for free Covid-19 tests, a charity has warned.

Macmillan Cancer Support said it was welcome that people with symptoms of Covid-19 who are vulnerable to the effects of the disease will still be eligible for free tests.

But it urged minister to extend the offer of free testing to include immunocompromised people without symptoms.

It comes as a poll by the charity, shared with the the PA news agency, found that many people with cancer and their loved ones had been regularly testing to protect themselves.

Across the UK, 22% of cancer patients said that they had asked family or friends to take a test before they meet up.

And 30% of those having treatment said they take a test at least once a week, according to the poll of 2,000 British adults with a previous cancer diagnosis.

Many cancer patients (70%) are still wearing masks in indoor settings, 42% try to keep a two-metre distance from others where possible and 19% are avoiding leaving the house as much as possible.

For cancer patients in England, 51% said that they do not think that the Government is doing enough to protect vulnerable people from Covid-19.

Lynda Thomas, chief executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “The Government says it wants the public to learn to live with Covid, but this is only possible if people have the tools and resources to do so.

“Whilst it’s positive that those more vulnerable to getting seriously ill from Covid-19 will be eligible for free symptomatic testing, those who are asymptomatic have been left behind.

“Many immunocompromised people with cancer are still feeling incredibly nervous about living their everyday lives.

“Regular testing is a simple way to provide these individuals with the confidence to help manage and protect their health. The Government must urgently rectify this decision and ensure asymptomatic immunocompromised people, including those with cancer, can continue to access free testing.”

