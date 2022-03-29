Nick Kyrgios docked a game during defeat to Jannik Sinner at Miami Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nick Kyrgios docked a game during defeat to Jannik Sinner at Miami Open

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 9.39pm Updated: March 30 2022, 3.11am
Nick Kyrgios was docked a game during his defeat at the Miami Open (Marta Lavandier/AP)
Nick Kyrgios lost his cool and picked up a game penalty as he crashed out of the fourth round at the Miami Open to Jannik Sinner on Tuesday.

The combustible Australian vented his frustration towards umpire Carlos Bernardes during a tight first set, then lost the tie-break after being docked a point for smashing his racket and subsequently double-faulting.

Kyrgios was docked a game for smashing his racket again early in the second set – then posed for a selfie with a young fan who ran onto the court – before slipping to a 7-6 (3) 6-3 defeat.

Miami Open Tennis
Nick Kyrgios (pictured) suffered defeat against Jannik Sinner (Jim Rassol/AP)

Sinner’s win makes it less likely that Cameron Norrie will end the week in the world’s top 10 after the British number one succumbed 6-3 6-4 to Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Norrie needs Sinner, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz to exit the tournament before he can be certain of celebrating the milestone for the first time in next week’s new world rankings.

Norrie, playing with heavy strapping on his left leg, was never able to reach the heights that had swept him to the quarter-finals or better in his last four tournaments.

He failed to fashion a single break-point opportunity against the Norwegian world number eight until he converted the last of three in the eighth game of the second set, preventing Ruud serving out for the match.

Miami Open Tennis
Cameron Norrie still stands on the brink of the world’s top 10 (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

But by that point there was a sense of prolonging the inevitable and Ruud made no mistake at his second attempt to seal victory in just over one-and-a-half hours.

Daniil Medvedev moved within one more win of reclaiming the world number one spot as he moved into the quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-1 win over Jenson Brooksby.

Medvedev did not have it all his own way as he was forced to rally from 5-3 down in the first set before going on to book his place in the last eight in 80 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the women’s tournament, former world number one Naomi Osaka passed through her quarter-final match against American Danielle Collins in straight sets.

It is the second time Osaka, now 77th in the world, has played and defeated Collins, who is ranked 11th. But when the pair first met – at Indian Wells in 2019 – Osaka was ranked first and Collins 25th.

Her 6-2 6-1 win set her up for a semi-final against Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

