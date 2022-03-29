The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ezra Miller, the actor known for playing The Flash in the Justice League films, has been arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar.

Police say the Hollywood star yelled obscenities, grabbed a microphone from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller took issue with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad Shallow, at Margarita Village, a bar where mostly locals frequent in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island late on Sunday, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

The song aggravated Miller, Mr Quiocho said.

Ezra Miller with Justice League co-stars (Matt Crossick/PA)

Miller, described in a news release as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7, Mr Quiocho said, adding it is not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

They were “manini” incidents such as filming people at a petrol station, refusing to leave the pavement area of a restaurant and arguing with people, Mr Quiocho said, using a Hawaii Pidgin term that can mean minor or small.

“He’s an actor but he’s not like famous to me,” Mr Quiocho said. “He’s not Ben Affleck, let’s put it that way.”

Police refer to Miller using the pronoun “he”, while Miller’s Instagram uses “they/them”.

Miller was arrested shortly after midnight on Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

Miller was released after paying 500 dollars bail.

the actor’s agent and lawyers did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Miller, who has been credited as the first out LGBT+ person to play a lead role in a major superhero film, has played hyper-verbal outcasts in movies such as Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, We Need To Talk About Kevin and The Perks Of Being A Wallflower.

Miller also has a key role in the upcoming Harry Potter-universe film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.