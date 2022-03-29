The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 9.51pm Updated: March 29 2022, 9.55pm
Ezra Miller(Ian West/PA)
Ezra Miller(Ian West/PA)

Ezra Miller, the actor known for playing The Flash in the Justice League films, has been arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar.

Police say the Hollywood star yelled obscenities, grabbed a microphone from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller took issue with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad Shallow, at Margarita Village, a bar where mostly locals frequent in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island late on Sunday, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

The song aggravated Miller, Mr Quiocho said.

Justice League Photocall – London
Ezra Miller with Justice League co-stars (Matt Crossick/PA)

Miller, described in a news release as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7, Mr Quiocho said, adding it is not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

They were “manini” incidents such as filming people at a petrol station, refusing to leave the pavement area of a restaurant and arguing with people, Mr Quiocho said, using a Hawaii Pidgin term that can mean minor or small.

“He’s an actor but he’s not like famous to me,” Mr Quiocho said. “He’s not Ben Affleck, let’s put it that way.”

Police refer to Miller using the pronoun “he”, while Miller’s Instagram uses “they/them”.

Miller was arrested shortly after midnight on Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

Miller was released after paying 500 dollars bail.

the actor’s agent and lawyers did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Miller, who has been credited as the first out LGBT+ person to play a lead role in a major superhero film, has played hyper-verbal outcasts in movies such as Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, We Need To Talk About Kevin and The Perks Of Being A Wallflower.

Miller also has a key role in the upcoming Harry Potter-universe film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

