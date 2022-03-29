Roland Sallai punishes mistake to give Hungary victory over Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Roland Sallai punishes mistake to give Hungary victory over Northern Ireland

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 9.55pm Updated: March 29 2022, 11.05pm
Roland Sallai, pictured, punished a mistake from Niall McGinn has Hungary ran out winners at Windsor Park (Liam McBurney/PA)
Roland Sallai, pictured, punished a mistake from Niall McGinn has Hungary ran out winners at Windsor Park (Liam McBurney/PA)

Hungary capitalised on a mistake from Niall McGinn to edge out Northern Ireland 1-0 at Windsor Park.

Dundee winger McGinn undersold Bailey Peacock-Farrell with a back-pass, allowing Roland Sallai to nip in and score with 56 minutes gone.

Up until that point Northern Ireland had looked the more dangerous side with captain Steven Davis hitting the outside of the post and McGinn himself going close, but they could not find a response as Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz made a flurry of saves in a frantic finish.

Even so, this was arguably a better performance than the one that brought victory over Luxembourg on Friday, with Northern Ireland proving a decent match for a side bound for Nations League A – and a group shared by England, Italy and Germany – this summer.

Ian Baraclough had promised to freshen things up after last week’s 3-1 win – a scoreline which flattered Northern Ireland – and made nine changes.

Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane was handed a debut at left wing-back, while two of Friday’s goalscorers – Davis and Gavin Whyte – came into the starting XI along with the likes of Paddy McNair, Dan Ballard, and Ali McCann.

Hungary included Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, with the Bury-born 22-year-old getting his first start after making his international debut as a substitute in last week’s loss to Serbia.

Davis scored his 13th international goal at the Stade de Luxembourg to move joint-third all time for Northern Ireland, and almost made it 14 with 11 minutes gone when he latched on to a mis-placed pass from Zsolt Nagy and bent a shot onto the outside of the far post.

Hungary again had more of the ball but Peacock-Farrell, back in the Northern Ireland side after staying with Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend, had little to do in the first half.

Shayne Lavery misses a chance for the hosts
Shayne Lavery missed a chance for the hosts (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sallai sent one shot harmlessly wide from a tight angle then, teed up by the lively Loic Nego, fired straight at Peacock-Farrell.

Instead it was the hosts who again went close before the break. Josh Magennis’ flick-on found Whyte who in turn lifted the ball over to McGinn, but the 34-year-old saw his bouncing shot pushed narrowly around the post by Dibusz.

Dion Charles replaced Magennis at the break and within 45 seconds of the restart was baring down on goal, but was then told to get up after tumbling under the slightest of touches from Adam Lang.

But the mood inside Windsor Park changed when McGinn’s mistake allowed a largely subdued Hungary to take the lead with a goal their attacking play scarcely deserved.

Davis, still feeling his way back from injuries which have hampered his season with Rangers, was replaced on the hour along with Lane as Stuart Dallas and George Saville entered the fray.

Denes Dibusz keeps Northern Ireland at bay
Denes Dibusz kept Northern Ireland at bay (Liam McBurney/PA)

McGinn soon made way for Shayne Lavery before Trai Hume replaced Ballard to make his senior bow with eight minutes to go.

A flurry of late substitutions inspired Northern Ireland to victory in Luxembourg and almost produced a leveller here in a pulsating final few minutes – only for Dibusz to make a string of fine saves.

First he got down to deny Saville, waiting for his first international goal after 37 caps, then he stopped Hume getting a debut goal at the far post.

As the game moved into stoppage time the 31-year-old made a double save to keep out efforts from Lavery and Charles and preserve Hungary’s win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]