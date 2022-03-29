Robert Page hails Wales’ stand-in strikeforce after Czech Republic draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Robert Page hails Wales’ stand-in strikeforce after Czech Republic draw

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 11.11pm Updated: March 29 2022, 11.15pm
Rubin Colwill, left, celebrates scoring Wales’ equaliser in their 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic (Simon Galloway/PA)
Robert Page hailed his stand-in strikeforce after Wales preserved their long unbeaten home record with a friendly draw against the Czech Republic.

Brennan Johnson starred, Rubin Colwill scored his first Wales goal and Rabbi Matondo showed his pace as Daniel James and Aaron Ramsey sat out the night and Gareth Bale only appeared for the final 10 minutes.

“We used it as an exercise to look at some of the younger players,” Wales boss Page said after his side had extended their unbeaten home run to 18 games with a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

Wales v Czech Republic – International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Brennan Johnson starred for Wales (David Davies/PA)

“When you’ve got a front three like that you know you’re going to pose a threat and cause problems.

“Rubin’s intelligent at 10, Brennan’s in great form in the Championship, and Rabbi’s playing well abroad (in Belgium), creating chances and scoring goals.

“I didn’t need any convincing with Brennan, he’s humble and not getting carried away with what he’s done.

“He’s a bright spark, as is Rubin who took the goal really well, and Rabbi with his pace was also a threat.

“There were some big performances out there. I said before the game there was an opportunity there for the players.

“We’ve got a massive month in June with the World Cup play-off final and four Nations League games, so we’re going to need a big squad.”

Wales’ unbeaten run at home, which stretches back to November 2018, looked in doubt when Czech Republic captain Tomas Soucek fired the visitors ahead after 32 minutes.

But Johnson set up Colwill within two minutes and Wales had chances to win it, with Will Vaulks hitting the post twice and substitute Bale having a late effort saved.

Wales v Czech Republic – International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Gareth Bale came on for the final 10 minutes (David Davies/PA)

Page said: “It was important we didn’t want a little blip. It wasn’t all about the result as it was a fundraiser for Ukraine and Wayne Hennessey’s 100th cap.

“But the emotion stopped there. We wanted to keep the unbeaten run going and take the momentum into June.”

Hennessey became the third Welshman to win 100 caps and celebrated the occasion by wearing the armband.

Hennessey was also presented with an award by his childhood hero Neville Southall, the former Everton and Wales goalkeeper, before kick-off.

“It was special to see Neville and get that award from him, an absolute legend,” Hennessey told S4C.

Hennessey made way after an hour to a standing ovation, and said: “It’s a very special moment. I was very touched.

“I had a lovely round of applause from the fans, (then) every single player waiting for me at the side and Gareth was waiting for me as well.

“That was a special moment, for Gareth to come and wait for me – we are so close.

“I had a special moment in the dressing room as well that you guys don’t get to see.”

Czech Republic manager Jaroslav Silhavy might have been in charge for the final time following his side’s World Cup play-off exit to Sweden last week.

Silhavy said: “It was a typical friendly. Both sides had chances but I think a draw was fair.”

