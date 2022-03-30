Superb Alyssa Healy century helps Australia into Women’s World Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A formidable performance from Australia saw them reach the final of the Women’s World Cup with a thumping win over West Indies in Wellington.

Alyssa Healy hit 129 and Rachael Haynes 85 in unbeaten Australia’s impressive total of 305 for three from a rain-reduced 45 overs.

They were just as dominant with the ball, bowling out their opponents for 148 to clinch a 157-run victory and a place in the final against either England or South Africa.

Australia are through to the #CWC22 final and will look to win their seventh ICC Women's World Cup title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dnnIy1ehVQ — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 30, 2022

Healy and Haynes took the match away from the Windies with their opening partnership of 216, while Beth Mooney’s cameo of 43 from 31 balls carried Australia past 300.

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor all got starts with the bat but fell before 50 and a collapse saw West Indies go from 91 for three to 148 all out, with Chinelle Henry and Anisa Mohammed unable to bat through injury.

The wickets were shared around, with Jess Johansen the pick of the bunch with two for 14.

Australia are the most successful nation in World Cup history having won six titles and will look to lift the trophy for the first time in nine years.