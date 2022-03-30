Superb Alyssa Healy century helps Australia into Women’s World Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Superb Alyssa Healy century helps Australia into Women’s World Cup final

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 7.59am Updated: March 30 2022, 8.17am
Alyssa Healy’s century helped Australia into the Women’s World Cup final (John Cowpland/Photosport/AP)
Alyssa Healy's century helped Australia into the Women's World Cup final (John Cowpland/Photosport/AP)

A formidable performance from Australia saw them reach the final of the Women’s World Cup with a thumping win over West Indies in Wellington.

Alyssa Healy hit 129 and Rachael Haynes 85 in unbeaten Australia’s impressive total of 305 for three from a rain-reduced 45 overs.

They were just as dominant with the ball, bowling out their opponents for 148 to clinch a 157-run victory and a place in the final against either England or South Africa.

Healy and Haynes took the match away from the Windies with their opening partnership of 216, while Beth Mooney’s cameo of 43 from 31 balls carried Australia past 300.

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor all got starts with the bat but fell before 50 and a collapse saw West Indies go from 91 for three to 148 all out, with Chinelle Henry and Anisa Mohammed unable to bat through injury.

The wickets were shared around, with Jess Johansen the pick of the bunch with two for 14.

Australia are the most successful nation in World Cup history having won six titles and will look to lift the trophy for the first time in nine years.

