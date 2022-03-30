Mohamed Salah and Egypt team-mates targeted with lasers during shoot-out loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mohamed Salah and Egypt team-mates targeted with lasers during shoot-out loss

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 10.01am
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah missed his penalty against Senegal (Stefan Kleinowitz/AP).
Egypt players including Mohamed Salah were targeted with lasers during their penalty shoot-out defeat by Senegal in Tuesday’s World Cup play-off.

Footage showed green lights visible on players’ faces as they stepped up to take their penalties in the crunch game in Dakar.

Salah missed the first spot-kick, while Mostafa Mohamed and Ahmed Sayed were also unsuccessful before Salah’s Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane scored the decisive penalty to book Senegal’s place in Qatar.

The Egypt Football Association posted pictures of the affected players on their Instagram page accompanied by the caption: “It happens to the best.”

In a separate post, the Egypt FA put up pictures apparently showing damage to the team’s bus.

Egypt went into the second leg with a 1-0 advantage, but Hamdi Fathi’s early own goal sent the tie to extra-time, and Senegal secured a repeat of their African Cup of Nations triumph earlier this year.

